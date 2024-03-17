Lovely has a great sense of humor

Lovely is an independent and kind 14-year-old girl. As her name suggests, she is sweet and friendly with a great sense of humor.

Lovely is described as a quiet girl with a go-with-the-flow attitude. It can take some time to get her to open up, but once she is comfortable she enjoys her connections with others. She enjoys painting and loves to display her art.

Lovely puts a great deal of effort into her school work with the support of her foster family and some additional support in school. She gets along well with her peers and with the adults in her life.

Lovely would do well with a family of any constellation, with or without other children. While a family of any ethnicity will be considered, she would love to have a family who shares her Caribbean island and Hispanic culture. Lovely would do well with a patient and nurturing family who can take the time to build a trusting relationship.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8332

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.