Lowell house fire leaves one dead, one injured

One man died in a house fire that injured one other person late Saturday night, according to the Lowell Fire Department.
Responding to several calls, the fire crew witnessed heavy smoke upon arrival and entered the single family home. The victim was found on the second floor and pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities say another individual was able to escape and is being treated at a local hospital.
“On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” said Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”
The Lowell Police and Fire departments, along with State Police, are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, though malicious intent has not been detected.
