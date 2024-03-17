Missing woman, last seen in January, found dead in New Hampshire

A missing woman from Barnstead, New Hampshire was found dead Saturday morning, according to police.
Ashley Turcotte, 31, was seen Jan. 4 at her home in Barnstead. Police located her car, containing her cell phone, backpack, keys, and wallet, at Barnstead Town Hall on Jan. 5. On Saturday, a search team found a dead body believed to be Turcotte about a half-mile from where the car was parked.
“It is with heavy heart to report that Ms. Turcotte was found deceased,” the Barnstead Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “We ask that people refrain from negative comments out of respect for the family at this time of mourning.”
Advertisement
Police do not suspect foul play.
Police previously released surveillance footage of Turcotte at a Dollar General store on the morning she went missing.
Search efforts over the weekend involved about 70 people and several agencies, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division. The search began around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the search team found the body before 11 a.m.
Turcotte was an artist who painted pumpkins for town departments, according to police.
Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.