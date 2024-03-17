Missing woman, last seen in January, found dead in New Hampshire

A missing woman from Barnstead, New Hampshire was found dead Saturday morning, according to police.

Ashley Turcotte, 31, was seen Jan. 4 at her home in Barnstead. Police located her car, containing her cell phone, backpack, keys, and wallet, at Barnstead Town Hall on Jan. 5. On Saturday, a search team found a dead body believed to be Turcotte about a half-mile from where the car was parked.

“It is with heavy heart to report that Ms. Turcotte was found deceased,” the Barnstead Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “We ask that people refrain from negative comments out of respect for the family at this time of mourning.”