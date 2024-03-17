Newton police investigating hate crime after posters of Hamas hostages were vandalized

“We figured it’d be a great place to deliver this very peaceful, non-political message,” Jeffrey Kosowsky said in a phone interview Sunday night. “In six months, not a single negative comment, not even a single scratch to it.”

Jeffrey Kosowsky, 60, said he and his wife Miriam put the posters up following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel to pay tribute to the hostages. The 110-foot display runs along the front of their property off Homer Street, less than a quarter-mile from Newton City Hall.

More than 100 posters showing the names and faces of men, women, and children taken hostage by Hamas that were on display in front of a Newton couple’s home were vandalized with black spray paint, and some were torn to shreds, an act that police are investigating as a hate crime.

They woke up Sunday morning to find police at their home, after a neighbor saw the vandalism and reported it.

The majority of the posters had the names and faces of hostages blacked out with spray paint, while many others were scraped and ripped from the boards they were glued onto. Kosowsky said he had coated the posters with polyurethane to withstand the weather.

The white fence posts holding the boards were also damaged, Kosowsky said, and a sign displaying the home’s address number was tagged with black spray paint.

The Newton Police Department said in a statement that it is investigating the vandalism as a hate crime “due to the underlying crimes specifically targeting the victims of a protected class.” Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 617-796-2100.

“We denounce such behavior, and our community has no tolerance for such bias and hateful acts. We will investigate the matter fully and seek to prosecute anyone involved,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said in the statement.

Kosowsky said they have also filed a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In the months since the couple built the display, Kosowsky said, it has caught the attention of many passersby.

“We noticed that people were coming by every day, sometimes pulling the car over and getting out, people stopping by and meditating, praying, paying their respects, having thoughts,” he said. “It really reached a lot of people in ways that we never dreamed.”

As word got around Sunday that the display had been destroyed, several neighbors and others across town visited the Kosowsky home to express their support and their hope that it will be restored.

Kosowsky said he isn’t sure when he will remove or repair the vandalized display. While it no longer can serve as a tribute to the hostages, as their names and faces cannot be seen, it instead delivers a message about the presence of antisemitism, he said.

“The way to fight hate is not to hide it, but to let people know about it so that the good people of the world aren’t silent about it,” he said.

“I’m thinking of putting up a large sign on top saying, ‘This is what anti-Jewish hate looks like,’” he added. “The message is not to whitewash, it is to show that this is what hate is.”

