New Hampshire man indicted in killing of woman and her unborn baby in Ossipee, officials say

A New Hampshire man with a lengthy criminal history has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a pregnant 33-year-old woman with whom he lived in Ossipee, N.H., in December, officials said.
William Kelly, 38, was indicted by a grand jury in Carroll County on two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing 33-year-old Christine Falzone and her unborn child “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of multiple blunt force injuries,” the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.
Kelly is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court, the statement said.
Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy on Falzone the day after her death and determined she was about 35 to 37 weeks pregnant, the statement said.
On Dec. 17, authorities responded about 11:45 p.m. to a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing at 332 Water Village Road, the Globe reported. When police arrived, they found Falzone suffering from multiple injuries, and she was later pronounced dead.
Kelly was also on scene and was taken into custody, the Globe reported. He has several previous criminal convictions, most recently for second-degree assault in 2019, the Globe reported.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.