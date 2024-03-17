New Hampshire man indicted in killing of woman and her unborn baby in Ossipee, officials say

A New Hampshire man with a lengthy criminal history has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a pregnant 33-year-old woman with whom he lived in Ossipee, N.H., in December, officials said.

William Kelly, 38, was indicted by a grand jury in Carroll County on two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing 33-year-old Christine Falzone and her unborn child “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of multiple blunt force injuries,” the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.

Kelly is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court, the statement said.