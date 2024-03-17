St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off with pageantry, cheering revelers

“We’re feeling good,” said Christopher Resendes, 9, eyes wide as he watched bagpipers ready their instruments around 12:30 p.m. near the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Broadway.

The crowds — a mix of families, couples holding hands, and young people decked out in beads and Celtics jerseys — filled the sidewalks a few minutes before the parade started. Along with marchers, this year’s parade features a menagerie of animals: horses, Irish wolfhounds, and even a pair of oxen.

Throngs of revelers decked out in green cheered marchers in the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday afternoon, as morning rains gave way to sunshine and South Boston welcomed visitors from across the region.

He was pleased that he and his mother, Sandy Resendes of Hudson, staked out a prime spot to watch the march. “Right at the start!” he said.

A few minutes earlier, crowds had continued pouring out of the Broadway T Station and across the Broadway Bridge, as revelers filled the sidewalks lining the first blocks of the parade. They filled most of the barricades on Broadway between Dorchester Avenue and A Street.

The parade, organized by the South Boston Allied War Veteran Council, pays tribute to the holiday, military veterans, and Evacuation Day, when British forces left Boston in 1776. The celebration also honors the city’s Irish community and its long history in the city.

The parade’s start is at the MBTA’s Broadway station, and the route extends down West Broadway and onto East Broadway to P Street. The route loops back along East 4th Street, down K Street to East 5th Street, around Thomas Park. The parade will then continue down Telegraph Street and its final stretch along Dorchester Street to Dorchester Avenue.

Late Sunday morning, Owen Lawrenzo, a 15-year-old from Belchertown, stood on the Traveler Street bridge handling a pair of horned oxen, whom he’d soon lead though the streets of Southie — with a Revolutionary-era cannon in tow.

This was his second-ever visit to Boston, and Lawrenzo said he was balancing nerves and excitement. But he was confident in the cows’ ability to handle themselves, he said. He and his sister spent weeks training them to be comfortable around crowds and loud noises, at times banging pots and pans, he said with a laugh.

The cows, driven from Hickory Hollow Working Steers, chewed from a small pile of hay. Lawrenzo said they were trained to pull from a young age.

“They’ve pulled a pickup truck before,” though it was in neutral, Lawrenzo said. He gestured toward he cannon. “That’s nothing for them.... I doubt they’re even gonna feel it.”

As he spoke, several children passing by asked, “Can we pet the cow?”

Members of the South Boston Squirt Triple A and Double A teams who both won the Massachusetts Hockey 2023-2024 State Championships took their places on their float before the start of the annual St. Patrick’s day parade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Elsewhere, Clare Hurley danced side to side and sang along to Poxy Boggards’ “Whiskey, You’re the Devil,” as she and fellow re-enactors marching with the Lexington Minutemen prepared for the parade late Sunday morning.

“This is the most exciting parade we do all year, because the spectators are just terrific,” she said.

Decked out in a white bonnet, a merlot shawl, and a dark green skirt, Hurley said she would be portraying Ruth Buckman, who’s husband owned a tavern just next to the Lexington Green.

The Woburn resident said she was in the process of formally becoming the Minutemen’s first female member, following a recent change in eligibility rules.

Though this marked her third or fourth parade, Hurley said her pending membership made this year distinct, and it was “wonderful to be not just a guest, but a real member.”





