Two teenagers face accessory to murder charges in fatal shooting of Fall River teen

Two men in their teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Fall River on Thursday morning, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Sunday.
Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni Nunes, 18, both of Fall River, were charged with accessory to murder-after the fact in the death of Colus Jamal Mills-Good, also a resident of the city, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.
They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court. It was unclear Sunday night whether Figueroa-Valcarel and Nunes had retained attorneys to represent them.
Fall River police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of of Rock and Franklin streets at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find Mills-Good suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the statement.
Mills-Good was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Mills-Good was a student at Resiliency Preparatory Academy, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan told The Herald News. The grade 7-12 academy is part of the Fall River Public Schools, according to the district’s website.
“The investigation into the homicide is extremely active and no further information about the facts of the probe can be disseminated at this time,” the statement said.
