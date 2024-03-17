Two teenagers face accessory to murder charges in fatal shooting of Fall River teen

Two men in their teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Fall River on Thursday morning, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni Nunes, 18, both of Fall River, were charged with accessory to murder-after the fact in the death of Colus Jamal Mills-Good, also a resident of the city, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court. It was unclear Sunday night whether Figueroa-Valcarel and Nunes had retained attorneys to represent them.