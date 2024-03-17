Weymouth rollover crash leaves driver hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized after a single-car rollover Saturday morning in Weymouth, according to city firefighters.

A black SUV crashed and overturned in a yard on Pleasant Street. First responders removed an unresponsive driver through the roof of the vehicle and transported the driver to South Shore Hospital, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Weymouth Firefighters Local IAFF 1616, the firefighters’ union, posted images of the crash, which show the car turned on its side.