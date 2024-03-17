Weymouth rollover crash leaves driver hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized after a single-car rollover Saturday morning in Weymouth, according to city firefighters.
A black SUV crashed and overturned in a yard on Pleasant Street. First responders removed an unresponsive driver through the roof of the vehicle and transported the driver to South Shore Hospital, firefighters said in a Facebook post.
Weymouth Firefighters Local IAFF 1616, the firefighters’ union, posted images of the crash, which show the car turned on its side.
Nearby residents reportedly attempted to help the driver before first responders arrived but were unsuccessful, according to 7News.
No additional information is available.
Advertisement
Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.