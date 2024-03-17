Biden campaign has amassed $155M in cash on hand for 2024 campaign and raised $53M last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden’s campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The president raised $53 million alone last month, which was the strongest grassroots fundraising month since the campaign launched, according to campaign officials. Among those efforts was a contest for supporters to attend a fundraiser on March 28 in New York with Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton that raised $4 million last month.

“The enthusiasm we’re picking up as we go around the country is real,” Biden said in a radio interview with WNOV 860 in Wisconsin last week. “We’ve raised a whole lot of money. We have 1.5 million donors, including 500,000 are brand new, they’re small donors; 97% of the donations under $200.”