Now arriving at JFK: Ponies from Iceland and dogs from the West Bank

Then came Jimmy, Carlos, Farouk, Zoe, all of whom Abu-Ghazalah had cared for at Daily Hugz, the rescue facility he set up in Asira ash-Shamaliya, outside his hometown, Nablus. The dogs were mostly abandoned, many were feral, and a number of them had lost legs after being hit by cars.

Maad Abu-Ghazalah stood on the runway below, anxiously waiting. There were 69 dogs onboard, all from his shelter in the West Bank. The hold opened and a set of eyes caught his through a crate door: It was Lucas.

NEW YORK — When the cargo plane touched down on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday afternoon, a cacophonous barking could be heard coming from the hold.

The shelter had been “like paradise,” Abu-Ghazalah said. But in December, as conditions in the West Bank deteriorated amid the Israel-Hamas war, he decided he could no longer keep it running. So he called the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International. And the SPCA called the ARK.

The ARK at JFK is something Noah himself could not have imagined: a privately owned, round-the-clock operation at New York’s largest airport built to accommodate a range of guests with a variety of needs, from purebred racehorses to exotic zoo animals.

The facility, which encompasses 14 acres and 178,000 square feet, prepares animals to fly around the world, making sure they are calm, traveling at comfortable temperatures, and equipped with enough food and water. It also receives animals when they arrive in New York, quarantining them if necessary and preparing them for the next steps of their journey.

Lori Kalef, the director of programs for SPCA International, said that in the seven years the ARK has operated out of Kennedy, 90 percent of the 1,300 dogs and cats she has rescued from overseas have come through the facility.

On Friday morning, a group of workers and volunteers from her organization gathered around a conference table at the ARK’s offices to discuss crates and harnesses. They had encountered many logistical challenges as they worked to move the dogs from the West Bank, and the flight had been delayed several times.

But then, the call came in that the dogs would be arriving soon, and the group walked anxiously toward the ARK’s “pet oasis,” a full-service kennel for cats, dogs, and the occasional goat. Kalef played the “The Final Countdown” out loud on her phone.

Once the dogs landed, they were brought directly to the oasis, where all 69 of them would rest for the night before continuing on to their new homes.

Abu-Ghazalah, who lives in Wilmington, N.C., said that he would not feel relaxed until all the dogs were settled into their new homes across the country, but he was grateful that their first stop was the ARK.

John J. Cuticelli Jr., the ARK’s founder, and Elizabeth A. Schuette, its CEO, consulted closely with Cornell University’s renowned veterinary program and Temple Grandin, the noted animal scientist, while designing and building the operation.

The team at ARK, the animal care facility at JFK International Airport, received a group of dogs from a rescue sanctuary in the occupied West Bank. MAANSI SRIVASTAVA/NYT

There are dozens of kennels, three horse barns, and a veterinary clinic. Rooms can be set aside for avian quarantines, and areas are designed to be filled with water and frozen in case a penguin comes to stay. In short, this ARK was built to handle anything.

There are two main components to the ARK’s business: equine import and export — it sees around 5,000 horses shipped each year — and small animal care. All horses that land at Kennedy must go through the facility, but since many pets travel with their owners, rescue operations make up a significant portion of the small animal activity.

The ARK works with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to safely transport the animals. The agencies have different protocols and safety expectations, so sometimes workers have to make difficult calls.

For example, the ARK once received a group of venomous reptiles for shipment, stored in crates, that had flown in from another country. The shipping agent expected them to be loaded on a passenger plane — an idea Schuette didn’t agree with.

The regulation governing the transfer was narrow, she said, and focused on the health of the animals, not the people they could come in contact with. No one was stepping back and looking at the entire situation, which could end badly if, well, the snakes got loose on the plane.

Once the airline found out, it canceled the shipment. Now, the ARK had a bunch of venomous reptiles — half bound for Texas, the other half for Florida — with nowhere to go; the ARK finally helped the broker figure out alternative ground transportation.

The experts at the ARK are also called upon to handle various crises that arise at the airport.

A few years ago, a frantic call came in from a passenger flight that was being unloaded. A large box of bees had come loose and rogue ones were escaping, but all the shipping instructions were in Spanish and no one knew what to do. The ARK’s handlers drove across the tarmac and used netting to secure the bee enclosure.

The episodes highlight the range of problems the facility’s workers may have to solve on a given day.

“I think it gives a comfort level to our customers, and also to other brokers and agencies that are sending animals to us,” Schuette said. “We’re going to do it right.”

