A video captures a searing portrait of the NYC subway, and of the city above

A brush-fire confrontation between strangers in a subway loudly skyrockets toward hostility before anyone else is even sure who is yelling at whom, or why.

NEW YORK — It always seems to start the same way.

C’mon man! Do something about it!

A moment so familiar that other passengers hardly bother to look up from their phones or pause their conversations.

I’m gonna beat you up — only you. Just you.

But a fight Thursday on a speeding A train in Brooklyn that started with those taunts did not end there. It continued to escalate before a rush-hour crowd, from words to fists to a blade to, finally, a gun.

The encounter came just over a week after New York’s governor took the extraordinary step of ordering the National Guard below ground to make the trains feel safer. The shooting undermined the city’s message that riding the subway is, statistically speaking, quite safe.

The episode fueled a sense of futility about a system that seems to catch all the troubles from the city above — mental health crises, illegal guns — and squeezes them into crowded steel tubes.

For those on that A train Thursday, some with small children by their side, no city statistic is likely to bring comfort. Send the police, send in the Guard — many have come to believe that, regardless, the subway is going to be the subway.

Videos of fights or shootings are everywhere, and they come and they go. This one, with its familiar rhythms, stands out.

The shooting Thursday is not just a crazy thing that happened on an A train one day.

It seems more like a clear display of the state of the city above, a sense of metropolitan anxiety that has been felt, described and debated from Flatbush to Fordham and back again. A broken little piece of a place that made its way below ground, for everyone to see.

The video begins after whatever kicked off the encounter. Something set one passenger off, a man in dark clothing and a ball cap. He relentlessly hurls taunt after taunt at a silent man who is sitting. Sometimes, he leans over the man, shouting.

The train drives on without pause along an express track with extended gaps between stations. No one seems to care about a level of hostility that would never be allowed to escalate on other forms of transportation — on an airplane, for example, a setting just as cramped and prone to frustrated passengers. On a subway, threatening shouting might simply be called: Thursday.

The woman recording the video makes this very point in her own way, pausing to point the camera at her own blank face, unimpressed: Here we go again.

Finally, the seated man, seemingly done taking abuse, rises and crouches into a fighting stance. The shouting man seems delighted with the challenge, squaring up. It is only then that a dozen or more nearby passengers collectively decide that it is time to back away, pushing toward the opposite end of the car.

At about a minute and a half into the video, after the two men circled one another around a pole before throwing a few sloppy punches and tumbling onto an empty bench, a young woman, perhaps a companion of the man who had been taunted, darted out of the crowd and seemed to cut the yelling man in the back with a blade.

“You stabbed me?” he asked her with genuine surprise. He reached around to his back, to feel beneath a growing red spot on his shirt.

A bystander wearing a safety vest stepped in. He calmly separated the men, who seemed to comply. The fight might have ended there.

Then the bleeding man rose and shrugged off his jacket and tossed it to another bench. It landed not softly, but with a heavy thud.

No one heard. Many passengers had been shouting during the brief fistfight — “There are babies on here!” — and no one paid any mind to what might have been in the jacket.

“I’m locking you up!” the bleeding man shouted. Then he reached down and pulled from the jacket’s pocket a gun.

Four shots echoed through the train and the station.

Officials fall back on numbers that suggest finding oneself the victim of a crime on a subway is statistically unlikely. The number of assaults on a given day is tiny compared with the number of riders and rides. This resonates for many: A recent survey by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority found that a little more than half of riders felt the subway was safe.

And yet, another video from Thursday has surfaced. It was taken in a nearby car on the same A train.

Dozens of riders — too many to count on the screen — have dropped to the floor. Some cry. Others peek around and then drop their heads again. Someone shouts for help. There is no immediate response.

It is an image that feels more of the moment than any number.

“I don’t want to be in New York,” the woman who took the video, Sherri Paul, told Fox News the next day.

At around the four-minute mark on the video, the A train finally arrived at a station, Hoyt-Schermerhorn, which pushes passengers in and out of Brooklyn along busy lines. Police swarmed the station and closed it down to investigate.

The bleeding man was last seen on the video holding a gun and walking toward the other man. But seconds later, it was he who was shot, in the head, after the other man apparently grabbed his gun, police said. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

While these facts slowly emerged, crowded trains stalled in both directions, with passengers given no clue to what was causing the delay.

On a different A train nearby, the afternoon commute stopped at the High Street Station, and stayed there. Five minutes became 10, and then 20. No explanations were forthcoming beyond “police activity.” Frustration mounted.

It always seems to start the same way.

