Compelling ourselves to look again at airman’s self-immolation

On March 9 a somber group attended a candlelight vigil outside Park Street Station for Bushnell and the more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed since Oct. 7. Among our group of “ghouls,” as Jacoby characterized those who recognize the significance of Bushnell’s final protest, were members of Veterans for Peace, members of Jewish Voice for Peace, monks of the Peace Abbey, other peace activists, Indigenous activists, and Palestinian Americans with family and friends in Gaza.

Jeff Jacoby’s column “There was nothing heroic about Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation” (Ideas, March 10) demeans Bushnell’s self-immolation protest against US support of Israel’s attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s violent incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Bushnell set himself on fire on Feb. 25 outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington and died in the hospital later that day.

More and more Americans say an immediate cease-fire is needed. But the outpouring of protest and pressure on our government to demand a cease-fire has produced no change in its support of Israel’s actions in Gaza. The resulting suffering, death, and destruction have produced a feeling of desperation in many Americans. Bushnell, who was an active duty member of the US Air Force, concluded, “This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.” May he rest in peace, and may our government prove him wrong by ending its complicity, and ours, in mass killing and starvation.

Rosemary Kean

Dorchester





The world over, many qualified observers are seeing ‘genocide’ unfolding

Jeff Jacoby writes, “Israel is committing no ‘genocide’ in Gaza.” Many qualified parties disagree. On Dec. 9, 2023, more than 55 “scholars of the Holocaust, genocide, and mass violence [felt] compelled to warn of the danger of genocide in Israel’s attack on Gaza.” They called “on governments … to intervene and prevent genocide [by] implementing an arms embargo on Israel [and] working to end Israel’s military assault on Gaza.” Among other things, they also called on “the International Criminal Court to investigate and issue arrest warrants against all perpetrators of mass violence on [Oct. 7] and since then, both Palestinians and Israelis.”

The Jan. 26 interim ruling by the International Court of Justice found that Israel was plausibly committing genocide and ordered Israel to prevent all acts of genocide in relation to the Palestinian people as a group, particularly, “killing members of the group,” “causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group,” “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part,” and “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.” On Jan. 31 a US District Court judge cited the ICJ in noting that it is “plausible that Israel’s conduct amounts to genocide.”

Israel is flagrantly violating court orders. The United States must withdraw all military support and diplomatic cover for Israel’s crimes.

Mirret El-Hagrassy

Worcester





Point of Buddhist monk’s 1963 self-immolation misrepresented

Jeff Jacoby’s piece in last Sunday’s Globe misrepresented the motivation behind Thich Quang Duc’s self-immolation in 1963 as an action aimed at forestalling an eventual Communist victory.

The monk’s protest was in response to the murder of nine Buddhists, including two children, by a US-backed South Vietnamese government. Jacoby’s argument that Duc’s public suicide was ineffective should not keep readers from making the connection between the Buddhist monk’s powerful, world-changing act and that of Aaron Bushnell (Jacoby’s dismissal of Bushnell’s protest notwithstanding). Both were moral acts calling attention to criminal brutality.

Dan McLaughlin

Dedham

