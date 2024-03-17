What is the best uniform in Boston sports history? Cast your votes now.

The history of Boston sports uniforms has offered a panoply of designs and color schemes over the years. It’s a rich tradition, worthy of celebration.
This year, Boston.com is presenting readers with a simple question: What is the best uniform in Boston sports history? Of course, providing an answer is anything but simple.
In the spirit of March Madness, we have assembled a bracket containing 16 of the region’s most iconic uniforms. See the bracket here.
To decide a winner, readers will vote round by round until a champion is crowned on March 25. The definition of “best” in this case is enjoyably subjective. While the traditional uniforms have been given the top seeds, that’s by no means a guarantee of success. As is often the case in the NCAA brackets, dramatic upsets and general chaos can be a defining quality.
We expect nothing less in our own version. Enjoy this stroll through Boston sports history, and don’t forget to come back to vote again as the rounds progress.
Click here to see the bracket and cast your vote!
Here’s the schedule of voting rounds:
- First round: March 17 (1 p.m.) through March 19 (12:59 p.m.)
- Second round: March 19 (1 p.m.) through March 21 (12:59 p.m.)
- Final Four: March 21 (1 p.m.) through March 23 (12:59 p.m.)
- Championship: March 23 (1 p.m.) through March 25 (12:59 p.m.)
Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.