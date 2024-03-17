What is the best uniform in Boston sports history? Cast your votes now.

The history of Boston sports uniforms has offered a panoply of designs and color schemes over the years. It’s a rich tradition, worthy of celebration.

This year, Boston.com is presenting readers with a simple question: What is the best uniform in Boston sports history? Of course, providing an answer is anything but simple.

In the spirit of March Madness, we have assembled a bracket containing 16 of the region’s most iconic uniforms. See the bracket here.