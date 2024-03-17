Senior savored, Wareham boys’ basketball tops rival Bourne to capture back-to-back Division 4 crowns

While the seniors led the Vikings the entire season, including a game-high 25 points from Ajay Lopes in his final act, it was freshman Amare Rose’s 19 points that were pivotal — as Wareham used a late first half run to take the lead for good and defeat the second-seeded Canalmen, 86-71, at the Tsongas Center.

The only hurdle remaining for the top-seeded Vikings was their neighbor and longtime rival from Bourne, which handed Wareham its last loss on Jan. 26.

LOWELL — With nine seniors back in the mix after winning the Division 4 boys’ basketball state title a year ago, anything less than doing it again would be a disappointment for Wareham.

“I’ve been with them since [we were] little kids. We’ve been dreaming about this,” said Lopes. “To get this — back-to-back state championships — feels great. Not just for us, but the whole Wareham community.”

Wareham's Ajay Lopes (10) powers to the bucket for a layup past Bourne's Mike Dankert (21) during the first half of Sunday's Divison 4 state final at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Vikings (23-3) finished the season with a 12-game winning streak after Bourne’s 71-61 win in January.

Wareham chose to essentially play four-on-four defensively, by going with a box-and-1, with Aaron Cote face-guarding Leo Andrade and making the other four Canalmen try to beat them.

“We did it to try to get the best of both worlds — to try to take away the outside shot from Leo, and be able to collapse and get people close to the boards because we feel like [Mike Dankert and Nate Reynolds] are great rebounders,” explained Wareham coach Steve Faniel.

Technical fouls were issued to Wareham's Aaron Cote (right) and Bourne's Leo Andrede after this tête-à-tête at the end of the first half of Sunday's Division 4 state final at at the Tsongas Center. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Outside of Andrade, the Canalmen only made four 3-pointers, never forcing the Wareham defense to extend out on the perimeter.

“I thought we should have done a better job of scoring. There were plenty of gaps in there and we didn’t take advantage,” said Bourne coach Scott Ashworth, whose team was in a state final for the first time since 1959.

Andrade finished with a team-high 17 points for the Canalmen, but Dankert (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Reynolds (12 points, 10 rebounds) combined for just eight points in the first three quarters. Wareham center Antoine Crosson was immense in the post at both ends of the floor, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Wareham's Antoine Crosson (right) pulls down a defensive rebound beside teammate Amare Rose (0) against Bourne Sunday at the Tsongas Center. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

When Bourne did score, Wareham was often beating the Canalmen to the bucket the other way in transition.

Wareham closed the first half with a 14-3 run to take the lead for good and head into the locker room with a 42-34 lead. Lopes drove the lane in the final seconds, and spotted Cote open in the right corner as his defender collapsed toward the ball, and Cote drilled the 3.

Bourne had an offensive inbounds play under the Wareham basket, trailing 70-61 with 4:30 left, but Rose made a steal, an outlet to Lopes, who fed Cote for an easy layup.

Lopes added a 3 from in front of his bench to highlight a late 11-0 run as the Vikings completed a title run that was both memorable and expected.

Wareham 86, Bourne 71

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Bourne (23-2) 15 19 18 19 — 71

Wareham (23-3) 15 27 22 22 — 86

BOURNE — Quinn Moriarity 3 1 9, Leo Andrade 4 6 17, Dominic Quelle 6 0 13, Mike Dankert 5 5 15, Nathan Reynolds 4 4 12, Emery Robbins 1 0 2, Ethan Fox 1 0 3. Totals 24 16 71.

WAREHAM — Aaron Cote 6 1 15, Ajay Lopes 10 3 25, Antoine Crosson 4 4 12, Jaron Pittmen 2 0 4, Diego Mello 1 4 6, Amare Rose 7 5 19, Jayce Travers 2 0 5. Totals 32 17 86.

3-pt. goals: B Quinn Moriarity 2, Leo Andrade 3, Dominic Quelle, Ethan Fox; W Aaron Cote 2, Ajay Lopes 2, Jayce Travers.

The Wareham boys' basketball team gathers to commemorate its second consecutive Division 4 state title after beating Bourne Sunday at at the Tsongas Center. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff