Bruins’ centers show their collective mettle in 6-5 win over the Flyers

If that sounds like a lot, it is, and the Bruins’ pivots were firmly up to the collective task in Saturday night’s 6-5 win over the Flyers at the Garden. It was a win that again had the Bruins, staked to a 5-2 lead, frantically chasing their own lead in the third period, something that will be essential for them to clean up before the playoffs begin next month.

Centers drive lines, generate and steer the offense. They hunker down for faceoffs in all three zones. When they’re on, they’re spinning gold in the offensive end and likewise preventing opponents from gaining easy access up the ice.

While it’s true that defense wins in the playoffs, it’s equally true that someone has to score. For most teams, the Bruins included, that means the centers have to produce, be it with goals, with assists, or with the playmaking jazz and savvy that otherwise leads to others getting on the scoresheet.

Chapter 1, Playoffs for Dummies: Teams that chase their own tail in April rarely get a chance to chase the Cup in May and June.

The Bruins’ centers Saturday night collected three goals, including a pair by No. 1 Charlie Coyle and another by No. 3 Morgan Geekie, the latter a laser-like slapper off the right side that had a certain Cam Neely-like flair to it (absent, perhaps, the string of crumpled up bodies that typically were left in No. 8′s vapor trail).

No. 2 Pavel Zacha set up the 2–2 equalizer with a shrewd second effort after first winning a faceoff, leading to his pass to Brad Marchand, and then to the captain’s dish across the crease for a Coyle power play tap-in. Oh, and No. 4 trainee John Beecher, who lined up at left wing for the night, chipped in with the sixth goal of his rookie season.

It was Beecher’s best game to date, not only because of the goal, but also for his flashes of elite speed (the No. 1 reason the Bruins made him a Round 1 pick), and for his stout work at the faceoff dot (5-for-8, 63 pct) and his helping hand(s) on the penalty kill.

For Beecher, it should prove to be a growth-ring night, possibly a marker where he’ll look back at season’s end and draw confidence from all the positives he packed into his 14:59 TOI.

“He’s a big guy that can skate and make plays,” mused Coyle, who lauded Beecher’s work on faceoffs, his defensive acumen and speed. “You gotta find your way a little bit when you come in . . . like I still feel like I’m finding my way here and this is, what, my 11th or 12 year playing. You’re never done learning and growing, and that’s the one thing I think you have to accept–you can always get better. We help those guys. We remember what it was like when we were rookies and trying to navigate our way.”

Coyle, in fact, has been on a crash course of his own this season, assuming the No. 1 pivot role left behind by Hall-of-Famer to be Patrice Bergeron. Never in his career, be it before here with the Wild or since being conscripted by the Black and Gold at the Feb. 2019 trade deadline, has he been the guy pegged to drive the first line, as well as typically to roll out first on the PK with Marchand.

Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, March 16, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Zacha also has had to pump up his workload, taking over the No. 2 hole permanently in the wake of David Krejci’s retirement. Zacha now has points in the last seven games and, like Beecher, has displayed a higher gear in his skating of late.

Together, Coyle (career high 23 goals) and Zacha (17 goals) will enter Tuesday night’s game here vs. the Senators with 100 points through 69 games. They are on a pace to deliver a combined 119 points. Bergeron (58) and Krejci (56), each with 1,000-plus games on their resumes, drove the boat last season with a combined 114 points. The Coyle-Zacha ascendancy to the top two center spots has been truly remarkable.

Geekie’s goal was his 16th since signing on here last July as a free agent, the Kraken not motivated to keep him on their roster. Some personnel decisions, ya know?

Geekie, only 25, has blossomed here not only as a strong bottom-six pivot, but a versatile, heady, contributor up and down the lineup at both center and wing. His 16 goals and 34 points are career highs. Flashy, no, but that’s somewhat refreshing. He has impressed with his aggressive, north-south play and willingness to drive the net. And, as he showed with his 1-1 equalizer, he can put the hammer down in those rare moments when clear shots are available.

“They’re playing real sound, 200-foot hockey,” said coach Jim Montgomery, asked, as an ex-center himself, what of his pivot pack impressed him most. “I do think a couple of guys had a real good night at the dot and that’s something with Beecher…and Zacha had a real good night…we need to continue to get better there.”

Zacha actually led the way at the dot, winning all but two of his 11 draws (82 pct). The Devils swapped Zacha here for Erik Haula, specifically because they wanted to add Haula’s faceoff acumen to their lineup. Zacha struggled some on faceoff in his days with the Devs. Now he’s leading the Bruins at the dot with a 54.5 pct success rate.

The playoffs await. The Bruins have 13 games to go before the Stanley Cup puck drops. When it all started back in October, the biggest question marks were at center. Nearly six months later, their men in the middle are flexing like no one expected.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.