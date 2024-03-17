Bruins coach Jim Montgomery believes in Jeremy Swayman’s bounce-back ability

It was among one of Swayman’s few challenged outings of the season and it came only five days after another mediocre effort, a 5-1 loss to the Blues. The 25-year-old goalie, now 22-7-8, has allowed 9 goals on his last 50 shots, an .820 save percentage. His save percentage for the season has dipped to .917.

What earlier in the third period stood as a 5-2 lead — and seemingly money in the bank of Boston— had turned into a one-goal nail-biter. The Flyers weren’t erased for good, 6-5 , until the Bruins burned off the final 2:04 and raced to the dressing room before someone ordered a recount.

Late in the third period Saturday night, amid a classic display of firewagon hockey, Jeremy Swayman could be seen shaking his head in dismay as he made his way back to his net from the Bruins bench.

Ever the optimist, coach Jim Montgomery said he is not worried about his fellow UMaine alum.

“It’s not a concern, you know, but we need him to get back to the form that he was at,” Montgomery said. “Some of that is [the fault of] our team defense, and some of that is, you know, the schedule and the way it happens. But you know, he’s probably six or seven starts away from the starting the playoffs — him and Linus [Ullmark]. They both need to get sharp for it.”

Ullmark, slated to start Tuesday night vs. the bottom-feeding Senators ( winners of three straight) has posted back-to-back wins. Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner turned back 56 of 58 shots (.966) en route to beating the Penguins and Canadiens.

Montgomery would not show his hand when asked late Sunday morning if he would keep to his Swayman-Ullmark rotation through the regular season and into the playoffs.

“I’m not going to commit to anything,” he said. “But I am very comfortable platooning them in the playoffs.”

Peeke performance

Newcomer Andrew Peeke, who made his debut on the Bruins back line Thursday in Montreal, picked up his first point (assist) against the Flyers, riding with Parker Wotherspoon on the third pairing.

In his two games, Peeke, obtained at the March 8 deadline from the Blue Jackets, compiled 36:32 of ice time and a plus-2 rating. He had been in and out of the lineup for Columbus, where he was minus-60 in 218 NHL games.

Andrew Peeke (right) played on a defense pairing with Parker Wotherspoon (left) and assisted on Johnny Beecher's third-period goal Saturday. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

“He had a great shot block at the end of the first [period] on the power play — he ate a one-timer,” Montgomery said, noting what he liked about Peeke’s overall performance. “So he’s got plenty of courage. His gaps are really good. He’s right in people’s faces. He’s not afraid of confrontational areas: net front, at corner, at blue lines. He’s really supporting the play well for someone who’s new to our team.”

Peeke, who turned 26 on Sunday, squeezed off only one shot, which is not all that surprising. Players who are new to teams often defer to established roster contributors when it comes time to shoot.

Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk were the scratches on defense Saturday.

Lohrei has been somewhat of an exception to that “hold fire” rule. The rookie has landed 39 shots in his 41 games. He is tied for third in scoring among the team’s defensemen with 4 goals. If the shot is there, he’s not looking at his birth certificate or his career “games played” total. He’s shooting.

“It’s something that we’ve encouraged all our defenseme to do,” Montgomery said. “He’s a very coachable young man, so I think he’s applied it pretty quickly, that when the puck come up top we want you to look to trigger it to the net a lot quicker.”

The biggest volume shooter back there, Charlie McAvoy, has 9 goals but has connected just once on the power play. Over the last dozen games, only Lohrei (power play) and Carlo (even strength) have scored among the D corps.

Through 69 games, the defensemen have combined for 25-108–123 production, a pace that would leave them with 146 points at season’s end. The defense corps finished with 205 points last season and 150 the season before under former coach Bruce Cassidy.

Coaching wins pile up

Not the easiest three hours at the office Saturday, but Montgomery coached to his 40th win this season, increasing his league-leading total to 105 since taking over as bench boss at the start of last season.

Among his peers, Montgomery is the only one in triple figures in wins since the start of the 2022-23 season. His closest competitors are the Avalanche’s Jared Bednar (94) and the Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour (93).

The Bruins reached the 40-win plateau for a 12th consecutive time (seasons of minimum 70 games.

Pastrnak nears century mark

David Pastrnak picked up an assist in the win over the Flyers, increasing his line to 41-55–96, which includes a career high for assists. He is on target to be the first Bruin since Adam Oates (1992-94) to tally back-to-back 100-point seasons. The Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon (116), the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (114), and the Oilers’ Connor McDavid (106) already this season have completed back-to-back 100-point seasons. McDavid has hit the mark for a fourth consecutive season. Pastrnak currently is the only other 100-point scorer from last season close to repeating … After Tuesday’s tilt with the Senators at TD Garden, the Rangers come to town Thursday before the Bruins play a Saturday matinee rematch with the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.