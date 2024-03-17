Cathedral presses on to repeat as Division 4 girls’ basketball champion

Jasmine Day-Cox, the Panthers’ lone senior, was the star, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 7 assists in her last game.

The top-seeded Panthers overcame a 10-point hole in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas, speeding to their second straight Division 4 state championship with a 69-49 win against third-seeded South Hadley Sunday at the Tsongas Center. At least one side was in full-court pressure for nearly the entire game, and Cathedral stayed cool in a chaotic battle.

LOWELL — It’s only a matter of time before the Cathedral girls’ basketball team breaks opponents with its blistering intensity.

“I never imagined that I would come up here and lead my team like this, because I’m kind of shy,” Day-Cox said. “I don’t really talk a lot, and they always encourage me to talk, but to have a game like this, it makes me happy.”

Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said the Panthers (19-5) admitted their nerves as the heavy favorite to repeat. It showed in the first quarter as the Tigers (21-4) jumped out to a 16-6 lead and looked unfazed by Cathedral’s aggressive defense. But Day-Cox locked in and steered the turnaround. She scored two transition layups off of turnovers following a Panthers timeout.

“Before all the games, [Lassiter] always says, ‘Jaz, we need you,’ because I always start it off on defense with my skills and all that,” Day-Cox said. “So as soon as I did that, my team knows to lock in, and that’s how we pick it up.”

The 5-foot-7-inch Day-Cox ends her high school career with two state championships in two years at Cathedral after winning Boston City League MVP in her sophomore season at O’Bryant. The Post University-bound guard flew around the floor when the Panthers committed to their full-court press and drove hard to the basket for layups.

“At some moment, it was just like: Follow Jaz. Whatever Jaz is doing, do what she’s doing,” Lassiter said. “She was defending the best ball-handler, she was crashing the boards crazy, she was scoring the ball outside-inside, and she just had that look in her eye. She just wasn’t trying to lose, by any means necessary.”

Junior Hijjah Allen-Paisley pushed past two early fouls that put her on the bench in the first quarter. When she came back in the second, she drew two charges and hit two critical 3-pointers as part of a 12-2 Cathedral run to close the first half up 36-26. She finished with 15 points, including four 3s.

“It definitely brought my confidence up, and my team was energized after that,” Allen-Paisley said. “I was just excited and ready to win the game.”

The Panthers forced 10 South Hadley turnovers in the second quarter, then four straight to start the third. Day-Cox skied for two offensive rebounds and a putback layup to push the lead to 42-28 early in the frame. Junior Malani Smith helped keep the momentum rolling with 16 points (three 3s).

“[South Hadley] had [Drew Alley] be the decoy, sit in the center watching anybody else, like a free safety,” Lassiter said. “[I said to Smith], ‘They’re disrespecting you. They think you’re the weakest link on the court right now.’ That lit a fire under her, and she just started letting it fly.”

South Hadley battled through most of the game and cycled through defensive schemes, but couldn’t close the deficit back to single digits. Freshman Kate Phillips led the Tigers with 11 points.

Lassiter put on a green beaded necklace for every made 3-pointer. He ended with eight necklaces and his sixth state championship in nine seasons, which is believed to tie him with Malden Catholic boys’ coach John Walsh and former Charlestown and Salem coach Jack O’Brien for the all-time lead.

“Now it’s a battle for first place,” Lassiter said.

Cathedral 69, South Hadley 49

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

South Hadley (21-4) 20 6 12 11 — 49

Cathedral (19-5) 15 21 14 19 — 69

SOUTH HADLEY — Drew Alley 4 0 8, Ava Asselin 4 1 9, Caitlin Dean 4 0 8, CC Gurek 1 0 2 4, Cara Dean 3 2 9, Kate Phillips 4 3 11. Totals 20 8 49.

CATHEDRAL — Jasmine Day-Cox 9 1 20, Hiijah Allen-Paisley 5 1 15, Keyona Raines 1 0 2 4, Malani Smith 4 5 16, Karilyn Perez-Guerrero 1 0 2, Leilani Benson 2 0 4, Kristina Dallas 1 0 2, Tamia Darling 1 2 4, Vera Richemond 1 0 2. Totals 25 11 69.

3-pt. goals: SH Cara Dean; C Jasmine Day-Cox, Hiijah Allen-Paisley 4, Malani Smith 3.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.