Celtics at Wizards: Boston looks for fifth straight win, but will do so without Jaylen Brown

The Celtics defeated the Suns 127-112 on Thursday night, notching their fourth straight win and becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Boston secured 25 of 50 3-pointers, tied for the third-best in franchise history.
Boston will look to continue its winning streak when it visits Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The Wizards enter the matchup with the worst record in the NBA and having lost their last three games on the road, most recently suffering a 127-98 defeat in Chicago.
In the two teams’ last matchup on Feb. 9, the Celtics earned a 133-129 win over the Wizards.
Washington will look to change the narrative on Sunday, especially with Boston’s lengthy injury report. Kristaps Porzingis is out for a fifth straight game, and Derrick White is not playing for the first time in two months due to a left hand sprain. Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) is also out, but Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement) is available.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Let’s get into it.
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
CELTICS
Season record: 52-14. vs. spread: 35-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 31-35
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 3-7
WIZARDS
Season record: 11-55. vs. spread: 30-35, 1 push. Over/under: 32-34
Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.9, Washington 114.2
Points allowed per game: Boston 109.7, Washington 123.9
Field goal percentage: Boston .486, Washington .471
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Washington .500
3-point percentage: Boston .387, Washington .348
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Washington .367
Stat of the day: In the Celtics two wins over the Suns, the team had a combined 40 3-pointers.
Notes: Brown notched 37 points in Thursday’s game, and Tatum added 26. ... The Celtics had an 11-0 burst in the start of the third quarter against the Suns. ... Washington’s Ayo Dosumnu scored a career-high 34 points on Saturday night. Nikola Vucevic earned 29 points and 13 rebounds.
Sofia Garrett