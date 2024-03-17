Celtics at Wizards: Boston looks for fifth straight win, but will do so without Jaylen Brown

The Celtics defeated the Suns 127-112 on Thursday night, notching their fourth straight win and becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Boston secured 25 of 50 3-pointers, tied for the third-best in franchise history.

Boston will look to continue its winning streak when it visits Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The Wizards enter the matchup with the worst record in the NBA and having lost their last three games on the road, most recently suffering a 127-98 defeat in Chicago.

In the two teams’ last matchup on Feb. 9, the Celtics earned a 133-129 win over the Wizards.