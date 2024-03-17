The Wizards’ Brian Keefe is familiar with and impressed by Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis’s growth

“He’s grown tremendously,” Keefe said Sunday, before the Wizards hosted the Celtics. “This is kind of what we probably all envisioned when we first had him. The guy was so versatile, could play multiple different positions inside and outside. I’m thrilled that he’s having a great year this year.”

So Keefe, who is now the Wizards’ interim head coach, has not really been surprised by the development of Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis since then.

WASHINGTON — Brian Keefe was hired as an assistant coach with the Knicks for the 2014-15 season after spending eight years with the Thunder, and after the 2015 draft was assigned to work with New York’s intriguing rookie center who was mostly unknown to casual fans despite being selected with the fourth overall pick.

Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks this season. His presence has helped the Celtics reinvent their offensive approach, relying on Porzingis’s ability to punish teams that switch defenders on screens.

Keefe was a Wizards assistant last year, when Porzingis played for the team. Porzingis has called it one of the best years of his career. He has evolved into a more dangerous post-up player over the years, and Keefe said it was a logical progression.

“I think it was just a natural evolution of learning over time, getting stronger, learning the NBA game,” Keefe said. “But that’s what we all kind of pictured, that he’d be a guy that could do inside and outside. Obviously he’s grown into that and become a tremendous player.”

Absentee list

Porzingis missed his fifth consecutive game due to hamstring soreness. The Celtics continue to insist that it is not expected to be a long-term issue, and Porzingis continues to show no obvious signs of dealing with any discomfort.

He completed another on-court workout prior to the game, and coach Joe Mazzulla said there was a chance Porzingis could play Monday night against the Pistons at TD Garden.

“He’s progressing well,” Mazzulla said.

Oshae Brissett was in the starting lineup for the Celtics for the first time in his 44th game with the team. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Also, Jaylen Brown sat out with a right ankle sprain and Derrick White was sidelined due to a left hand sprain. Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett were in the starting in lineup vs. the Wizards. It was the first Celtics start of Brissett’s career.

The Wizards were without Bilal Coulibaly (wrist), Kyle Kuzma (shoulder), Deni Avdija (knee), Marvin Bagley (back) and Tyus Jones (back).

With so many players sidelined, former Celtic Justin Champagnie received an opportunity in Washington’s loss to the Bulls on Friday night, registering 11 points and 7 rebounds. Champagnie, who signed with Boston last April and was waived Aug. 1, also started Sunday.

Full control

The Celtics have been an Eastern Conference power for nearly a decade, but they have never been in a position such as this one at this point in a season. They entered Sunday with a nine-game lead over the second-place Bucks with just 16 games remaining, allowing them to dictate the final few weeks.

Sunday’s absences were an indication that Boston will look to prioritize rest down the stretch, but Mazzulla said he still wants his team to find ways to improve each night.

“Executing, making sure habits don’t slip, recognizing matchups and coverages and tools that we have against each coverage,” he said. “But each game will give us something we can really learn, so just staying true to that and doing a good job of taking what we learned from it and applying it to the next game. I think that’s important.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.