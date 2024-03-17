Celtics overwhelm Wizards, with long shot leader Sam Hauser burying 10 3-pointers in rare start

But then the game began and Sam Hauser and his teammates began pouring in 3-pointers at an unprecedented rate. Less than three minutes into the third quarter Hauser had already drilled 10 shots from beyond the arc, putting him in position to take aim at Warriors star Klay Thompson’s single-game NBA record of 14.

WASHINGTON — With the Celtics’ all but locked into the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the truth is that most of their remaining regular-season games will be inconsequential. It would be difficult to find one less meaningful than Sunday night’s matchup against the lowly Wizards, with three Celtics starters sidelined.

Advertisement

The Celtics, meanwhile, were well on pace to break the single-game team 3-point record of 29. But then Hauser sprained his left ankle when he stepped on the foot of a Wizards player on the bench after missing a 3-pointer, and his night and Boston’s assault on the record books came to an end.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Hauser finished 10 of 13 from beyond the arc and scored 30 points, and the Celtics were 24 for 50 as a team in a 130-104 romp, their fifth win in a row.

Jayson Tatum added 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Celtics, who were without Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Jaylen Brown (ankle), and Derrick White (hand).

Before the starting lineups were even announced, it became clear what the atmosphere at Capital One Arena would be like. When the public address announcer simply named the two teams, there were boos for the Wizards and cheers for the Celtics, an unfathomable reaction, even involving a team that generally fills up road arenas.

But this was the perfect storm for a green-clad party. The Celtics are dominant, the Wizards are terrible, the game was on a weekend, and it was even St. Patrick’s Day.

Advertisement

Boston’s supporters had plenty to cheer about during a first half that felt more like an open scrimmage. The Wizards are not very good when they are whole, and they are even worse when they are shorthanded. Washington has nothing to play for now, other than increased lottery odds that come from a loss, and it felt like it.

The Celtics’ first four shots were 3-pointers, and they made them all. The tone was set, and there was no turning back. Boston drained nine 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including a buzzer-beater by Tatum for a 45-27 lead.

Like Brown and White, Tatum had been listed as questionable. All three are mostly healthy, but Tatum has made it clear that he does not like days off. This was a chance for him to remind everyone what stat lines could look like if he had fewer All-Star-caliber players around him. He poured in 18 points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 25. Somehow, though, that was not even the biggest story of that segment.

Hauser, who started in place of Brown, had just 3 points during a quiet opening quarter. But he quickly seized control in the second. He connected on a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession, starting a scorching eight-minute stretch in which he went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc.

After his fifth 3-pointer of that sequence, good for a 61-37 lead, even the Celtics seemed amazed. Tatum playfully shoved Hauser in the back while his teammates bounded off the bench when the Wizards called a timeout to stop the surge. The Celtics were 17 of 28 from the 3-point line in the first half and took an 81-53 lead to the break.

Advertisement

At the start of the third quarter, it appeared the Celtics might look to give Hauser a shot at breaking Thompson’s record. They ran a play for him on their opening possession, as well as a few more after that, with him curling off of screens and taking advantage of the fact that Jordan Poole had little interest in doing anything to stop him.

Hauser hit three 3-pointers in a row over the first 2:30 of the third, putting all kinds of records well within reach. But with 7:53 left he missed a tough catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right corner that would have tied the franchise record of 11. And when he took a few steps afterward he stepped on the foot of a player on Washington’s bench.

He waved to the Celtics-heavy crowd as he limped to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the game by the team’s medical staff. Injuries might be the only thing that can derail this dominant Celtics season, and Hauser’s misstep provided a reminder of that. It may have been no coincidence that Tatum’s night came to an end just four minutes later.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.