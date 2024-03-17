Duxbury girls’ hockey completes mission, blanks Falmouth to repeat as Division 2 titlists

It was more than enough for Duxbury to repeat as the Division 2 girls’ hockey champions with a 4-0 win over No. 2 Falmouth Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Between junior Maeve Gallagher’s deke and snipe in the first period, and sophomore Lucia Rose’s first varsity goal in the second, the top-seeded Dragons set themselves up for success with their quick starts.

The opening two minutes of the first two periods played out the same way for Duxbury: Puck drop, early pressure, and a goal right as the clock approached two minutes.

Gallagher shifted inside from the left wing on the rush — catching the goal-side defender off-guard and sending the trailing Falmouth skater to the ice in the process — before roofing her effort 1:52 into play to give the Dragons (24-3-0) the lead.

“We knew if we started flat, it could cost us the whole game,” Gallagher said.

“That was our focus in the locker room — coming out flying and not letting this really talented Falmouth team get up first,” junior Maddie Greenwood added.

At 1:54 of the second, it was Rose’s turn for a quick strike. After her shot from the point sailed into the net, the sophomore turned to the Duxbury bench to let the coaching staff know her prediction came true.

“She mentioned it before the game. She said, ‘Coach, I’m going to get my first goal at the Garden,’ ” coach Dan Najarian said. “She’s played 54 high school hockey games without a goal, and she gets one on the biggest stage.”

Greenwood added to the scoring late in the second with an unassisted effort before Falmouth (23-3-1) received a deluge of power-play time early in the third. Dragons senior goalie Anna McGinty (17 saves) was unfazed — as was junior Megan Carney, who scored the Dragons’ fourth in the closing minutes. The Dragons went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“Honestly, just to get a shutout at the Garden is everything,” McGinty said. “As long as I don’t let in enough goals to let this marvelous team down, I’m chilling.”

Duxbury goaltender Anna McGinty starts the celebration after shutting out Falmouth in the Division 2 state final Sunday at TD Garden. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

It’s the Dragons’ sixth win in six state championship games. After four straight titles from 2011-14, including two wins over Falmouth, they repeated again.

“It’s a long road,” Najarian said. “We’ve played now back-to-back seasons as long as you possibly can . . . I think we’ve got a special group in that room, and I think they proved that today.”

Duxbury 4, Falmouth 0

at TD Garden, Boston

Falmouth (23-3-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Duxbury (24-3) 1 2 1 — 4

1, DUX, Maeve Gallagher (Camryn Holloway) 1:52. 2, DUX, Lucia Rose (Addy Harrington) 1:54. 3, DUX, Maddie Greenwood 11:08. 4, DUX, Megan Carney (Sami Norton) 12:58.

Saves: F, Aspen Devlin, 25; DUX, Anna McGinty, 17.

Duxbury captain Madeleine Greenwood (center) celebrates her goal on Falmouth goaltender Aspen Delvin in Sunday's Division 2 state final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Falmouth’s Maeve Turner (right) crunches Duxbury's Megan Carney into the boards, and gets penalized on the play during Sunday's Division 2 state final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe







