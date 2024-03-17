Duxbury girls’ hockey completes mission, blanks Falmouth to repeat as Division 2 titlists

The opening two minutes of the first two periods played out the same way for Duxbury: Puck drop, early pressure, and a goal right as the clock approached two minutes.
Between junior Maeve Gallagher’s deke and snipe in the first period, and sophomore Lucia Rose’s first varsity goal in the second, the top-seeded Dragons set themselves up for success with their quick starts.
It was more than enough for Duxbury to repeat as the Division 2 girls’ hockey champions with a 4-0 win over No. 2 Falmouth Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Gallagher shifted inside from the left wing on the rush — catching the goal-side defender off-guard and sending the trailing Falmouth skater to the ice in the process — before roofing her effort 1:52 into play to give the Dragons (24-3-0) the lead.
Advertisement
Early lead for Duxbury!— Mike Puzzanghera (@mpuzzanghera) March 17, 2024
Maeve Gallagher with a great rush, deke through traffic, and finish to put the Dragons up 1-0 less than two minutes in.@GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/i8cDfTD9Yl
“We knew if we started flat, it could cost us the whole game,” Gallagher said.
“That was our focus in the locker room — coming out flying and not letting this really talented Falmouth team get up first,” junior Maddie Greenwood added.
At 1:54 of the second, it was Rose’s turn for a quick strike. After her shot from the point sailed into the net, the sophomore turned to the Duxbury bench to let the coaching staff know her prediction came true.
“She mentioned it before the game. She said, ‘Coach, I’m going to get my first goal at the Garden,’ ” coach Dan Najarian said. “She’s played 54 high school hockey games without a goal, and she gets one on the biggest stage.”
Lucia Rose with a rocket and Duxbury goes up by a pair!— Mike Puzzanghera (@mpuzzanghera) March 17, 2024
Shot from the point sails all the way through to the roof of the net 1:54 into the second.
2-0 Dragons@GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/x6txTB5LXC
Greenwood added to the scoring late in the second with an unassisted effort before Falmouth (23-3-1) received a deluge of power-play time early in the third. Dragons senior goalie Anna McGinty (17 saves) was unfazed — as was junior Megan Carney, who scored the Dragons’ fourth in the closing minutes. The Dragons went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Advertisement
“Honestly, just to get a shutout at the Garden is everything,” McGinty said. “As long as I don’t let in enough goals to let this marvelous team down, I’m chilling.”
It’s the Dragons’ sixth win in six state championship games. After four straight titles from 2011-14, including two wins over Falmouth, they repeated again.
“It’s a long road,” Najarian said. “We’ve played now back-to-back seasons as long as you possibly can . . . I think we’ve got a special group in that room, and I think they proved that today.”
Duxbury 4, Falmouth 0
at TD Garden, Boston
Falmouth (23-3-1) 0 0 0 — 0
Duxbury (24-3) 1 2 1 — 4
1, DUX, Maeve Gallagher (Camryn Holloway) 1:52. 2, DUX, Lucia Rose (Addy Harrington) 1:54. 3, DUX, Maddie Greenwood 11:08. 4, DUX, Megan Carney (Sami Norton) 12:58.
Saves: F, Aspen Devlin, 25; DUX, Anna McGinty, 17.