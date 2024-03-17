The numbers say Dover-Sherborn/Weston is Division 4 boys’ hockey champion

As numbers in the program trended back in the wrong direction, prompting the need for a co-op, the former player-turned-coach of the Dover-Sherborn/Weston boys’ hockey co-op admitted to being a little upset, fearing for its survival.

As a freshman 20 years ago, Alex Marlow skated for a revitalized Weston boys’ hockey team following a hiatus of more than a decade.

Jack Cahill held the MIAA Division 4 trophy high after the Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op won the program's first state title.

Following Sunday’s 5-1 win over Hanover at TD Garden in the Division 4 final, the ends have more than justified joining forces on the ice, the championship a first for either program.

“This program has always meant a lot to me. I’ve always watched it from afar,” said Marlow, who served as an assistant during the first two years of the co-op before taking over as head coach in 2020-21.

“I remember the first time they talked about a co-op, I didn’t understand . . . I was a little upset, I wanted them to survive. I came back and realized why they needed to: for its survival. To be here now, I can’t believe it.”

The fifth-seeded Raiders (21-4) overcame a 1-0 deficit after the first period against the sixth-seeded Hawks (15-10), using short spurts at the end of the second period and early in the third to wrest control.

After Erik Niit netted the equalizer at 1:59 of the second, Hunter Hourihan put D-S/W ahead for good at 14:13 of the middle frame, followed just 16 seconds later by a strike from Christos Rogaris.

Niit scored again 2:14 into the third period for a 4-1 lead and Max Patenaude connected 15 seconds later to leave Hanover reeling.

“It’s just our forecheck,” Niit said. “We try to forecheck hard, obviously. The first period we weren’t going after it that hard. In the second, we picked it up and I feel like that’s what led to a lot of goals.”

Dover-Sherborm/Weston goaltender Andrew Goldstein extends his glove to make a save on an attempt by Hanover’s Cam Melone. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Andrew Goldstein made 23 saves for D-S/W, finishing his career well north of 2,000 stops.

“Years down the road, we’ll always remember this game, this season, and the journey we’ve had,” Goldstein said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”

The D-S/W roster consisted of 16 players from Dover-Sherborn and 11 from Weston. The best previous finish for either team individually had been in a sectional final; 1986 for the Raiders and 2007 — Marlow’s senior year — for the Wildcats.

Dover-Sherborm/Weston players charge off the bench after winning the program's first state title. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Cam Melone had the lone goal for Hanover, which has advanced to a state final in six consecutive even-numbered years, winning titles outright in 2016 and 2022 and sharing one in 2020.

“It’s a feat just to get to this game,” Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. “We started running out of steam. They were persistent, they capitalized, and that’s state tournament hockey.”

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 5, Hanover 1

at TD Garden, Boston

Hanover (15-10) 1 0 0 — 1

Dover-Sherborn/Weston (21-4) 0 3 2 — 5

1, H, Cam Scott (Luke Fanning, Cole Hendrickson) 9:55. 2, DS/W, Max Niit (Brayden McKenna, Cole McEwen) 1:59. 3, DS/W, Hunter Hourihan 14:13. 4, DS/W, Christos Rogaris (Andrew Cahill) 14:29. 5, DS/W, Max Niit (Brayden McKenna) 2:14. 6, DS/W, Max Patenaude (Andrew Marden, Hunter Hourihan) 2:28.

Saves: H, Thomas Perkins, 29; DS/W, Andrew Goldstein, 23.

Dover-Sherborm/Weston’s Max Nilt is the center of attention after scoring against Hanover. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Dover-Sherborm/Weston’s Max Nilt (left) celebrates one of his goals as Hanover’s Bill Radzik (right) skates by. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe



