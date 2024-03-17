Former Celtics standout Eddie House was hyped for his son punching ticket to NCAA Tournament

As both teams traded buckets to keep it a one-score game for much of the second half, House stepped up and arguably made the biggest shot of the game. With just under 90 seconds left, House drove to the rim and was fouled while making a runner, giving New Mexico a 64-59 lead.

Jaelen House led New Mexico to a title in the Moutain West Conference Tournament, scoring 28 points in the championship game against San Diego State to win, 68-61.

Eddie House’s son is heading to the dance, and House couldn’t have seemed more excited watching his son’s team punch its ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

Right after House’s basket, CBS Sports’ production crew showed his father excited in the stands.

“That’s my [expletive] son! That’s my [expletive] boy!” House was seen yelling toward other New Mexico fans.

House’s son converted on the ensuing free throw, giving the Lobos the cushion they needed to win the Mountain West title. The play was also the exclamation point on a superb week for the younger House, who scored 23 points per game in the tournament to win MVP honors.

House, who now works as a studio and game analyst for NBC Sports Boston covering Celtics games, continued to share his joy for his son after the game, saying he was “elated.”

“I expect him to do stuff like this, to show up in big moments, he lives for this,” House told the Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer. “He won four straight state championship titles. He was a big part of everything they did there. He’s always been a guy who stays in the gym, he loves playing the game of basketball. He puts everything he has into it.

“So, I don’t expect nothing less but for him to show up when it’s time to show up.”

The younger House initially began his college career at his father’s alma mater, Arizona State. But he transferred after two seasons, joining New Mexico in 2021. He’s started at guard for the Lobos ever since his arrival, becoming one of the best players in the Mountain West as the senior just earned all-conference team honors for the third straight season.

House, who helped the Celtics win a title in 2008 and was one of the league’s top bench players for a good portion of his 11-year NBA career, wants to make sure people recognize Jaelen as more than just his son.

“I don’t cast a shadow,” House continued in his conversation with Grammer. “He’s making his own, he’s in his own footsteps. His name is Jaelen House, and don’t forget it!”

New Mexico won’t know where it’s playing yet in the tournament until later Sunday, but don’t expect to see House on any NBC Sports Boston Celtics broadcast later in the week.

“For sure,” a jubilant House said when asked if he’ll be attending his son’s NCAA Tournament games. “I’ve got to go call NBC and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to miss some time. I can’t work today, can I get some PTO?”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.