Holy Cross holds off Boston University to win Patriot League women’s basketball championship

BU extended the game in putting Holy Cross on the foul line repeatedly in the final minute, but the Crusaders hit their free throws and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with their second straight conference tournament title.

The Crusaders finished the first half on a 12-2 run to take control, and the Terriers never got closer than the 6-point deficit they faced after Alex Giannaros hit a stepback 3-pointer with 34 seconds to go.

Behind 20 points from Bronagh Power-Cassidy and 15 from Cora McCormack, Holy Cross opened up an 11-point lead at halftime in Sunday’s Patriot League women’s basketball championship and was rarely threatened en route to a 61-55 win over Boston University.

Power-Cassidy, an All-Patriot League first teamer, got off to a hot start with 9 of the first 13 points for Holy Cross. The senior from Ireland hit back-to-back 3-pointers and added a layup late in the second quarter to drive that half-ending run that swung all the momentum in favor of the Crusaders.

It was a rough afternoon for Patriot League Player of the Year Caitlin Weimar, who played all 40 minutes for the Terriers but only scored 7 points on 2 of 7 shooting after leading the conference with 19.1 points per game this season. Weimar was typically dominant on the glass with a game-high 14 rebounds, but never got going offensively. She hit two layups in the second quarter, and that was all the BU star could muster from the floor.

The Terriers instead had to rely on 21 points from Giannaros and 17 from Aoibhe Gormley, but the BU backcourt couldn’t make up the difference. Turnovers were a killer for the Terriers, who shot significantly better from the field (42.9 percent to 34.6 percent) and 3-point range (42.1 percent to 30.8 percent) than the Crusaders, but gave the ball away 17 times.

Holy Cross shot just 25 percent from the field in the second half, but the Crusaders held off the BU charge by hitting 10 free throws in the fourth quarter when the intentional fouls started coming.

Holy Cross guard Cara McCormack added 15 points in the win. The Crusaders are now 3-0 against the Terriers in the Patriots League championship game, including last year’s win in the title match over BU.

