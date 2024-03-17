K.J. Osborn joins Patriots wide receiver corps, could help out as a return man

The Patriots are signing free agent wide receiver K.J. Osborn, according to a league source.
Osborn, 5 feet 11 inches and 203 pounds, has spent four seasons in the NFL, all with the Vikings. The 26-year-old had 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns last season with Minnesota.
In his career, he has 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 regular-season games. He also has special teams value, albeit on a limited basis. In 2020, he returned punts and kicks for the Vikings, and had a 38-yard kickoff return as a rookie.
He joins a wide receiver room in New England that includes returnees Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte.
A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami, Osborn gained a measure of fame last year when he rescued a man from a burning car in Austin, Texas.
