K.J. Osborn joins Patriots wide receiver corps, could help out as a return man

The Patriots are signing free agent wide receiver K.J. Osborn, according to a league source.

Osborn, 5 feet 11 inches and 203 pounds, has spent four seasons in the NFL, all with the Vikings. The 26-year-old had 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns last season with Minnesota.

In his career, he has 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 regular-season games. He also has special teams value, albeit on a limited basis. In 2020, he returned punts and kicks for the Vikings, and had a 38-yard kickoff return as a rookie.