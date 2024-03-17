Faith in freshman rewarded, as Naya Annigeri leads Medfield girls’ basketball to Division 2 state championship

The point guard scored a game-high 16 points as the top-seeded Warriors prevailed in a tug-of-war final, winning 48-42 against the sixth-seeded Colonels on Sunday at the Tsongas Center.

On the biggest stage of her young career, and blanketed by physical Worcester South defenders, Annigeri shined.

LOWELL — In chasing a Division 2 championship, the Medfield girls’ basketball team has routinely put its faith in freshman Naya Annigeri.

“Growing up, I’ve always dreamed of being on this team,” Annigeri said. “It’s so cool.”

Annigeri played the entire game, had the ball in her hands more than anyone else, and helped defend the point of attack against Worcester South’s talented guards. The Tri-Valley League Large MVP made three of Medfield’s nine 3-pointers.

“I just worked really hard, and I was really hoping to be here,” she said. “But this role that I have is really crazy, and it’s really exciting.”

“Every game looks the same for her,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “The scrimmages at the beginning of the year and the state championship game were about the same composure that she has. She just likes to play.”

The Warriors (23-2) clicked quickly in the first quarter with a 16-7 start that included 3s from four different players. But Worcester South (23-2) started to find a rhythm late in the second quarter, and came out of halftime in a full-court press that forced two quick turnovers.

The Colonels were constantly in the airspace of the Medfield players, and their intensity helped keep them in the game when shots didn’t fall. Medfield was prepared, however, after enlisting boys from the freshman and JV programs as practice players.

“I think that learning what we could and could not get away with over those days was big,” Nickerson said.

Worcester South got the deficit down to 30-26, but Medfield responded with a 12-2 run that included two huge 3s from Annigeri. The Warriors led by nine, 47-36, midway through the final frame.

And though the Colonels tried to mount a final comeback, their run came too slowly. The nerves didn’t subside until the final moments.

“Maybe when they were inbounding under their own hoop with under five seconds left, I was saying to myself, ‘It’d be kind of hard to screw this up’,” Nickerson said. “I’m a really nervous coach in general.”

Medfield was at its best when it found corner shooters against a swarming Worcester South zone defense. Senior Mary Palladino came up big off the bench with 12 points, with three 3-pointers, and sophomore Izzy Kittredge (11 points) cashed in twice from distance.

“We just had to work as a team and pass the ball, and we rebounded really well,” Annigeri said. “We just worked together, and that’s what got us a championship.”

Bryan Bascones (12 points) and Anisty Robles (10 points) reached double figures in the loss for the Colonels, who made their first state finals appearance.

The Warriors captured their third state championship overall, and first since 2017, but Nickerson was honestly surprised when he saw preseason rankings that included his squad among the state’s best. In December, he saw glimpses of something special when the Warriors rallied to defeat Oliver Ames in the Sue Rivard Christmas tournament — and they never looked back.

“It’s just such a great group — so fun to be with them, and such a privilege to coach,” he said.

Medfield had a banner day in Lowell, winning its first state title since 2017. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Medfield girls shared their Division 2 trophy with their fans. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Medfield 48, Worcester South 42

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Worcester South (23-2) 7 10 15 10 — 42

Medfield (23-2) 16 10 17 5 — 48

WORCESTER SOUTH — Bryan Bascones 5 2 12, Anisty Robles 5 0 10, Jaiyla Colon 3 0 8, Nicole Jodoin 1 2 4, Lydia Charlonne 1 0 3, Namia Bleou 1 0 3, La-Lea Blount 1 0 2. Totals 17 4 42.

MEDFIELD — Naya Annigeri 4 5 16, Jailen Annigeri 0 1 1, Annie Stanton 1 2 4, Mary Palladino 4 1 12, Sadie Cumming 1 0 3, Tess Baacke 0 1 1, Izzy Kittredge 3 3 11. Totals 13 13 48.

3-pt. goals: W, Jaiyla Colon 2, Lydia Charlonne, Namia Bleou; M, Naya Annigeri 3, Mary Palladino 3, Sadie Cumming, Izzy Kittredge 2.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.