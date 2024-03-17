Worcester North needs second-half rally to beat Franklin, complete another perfect run to D1 boys’ basketball title

It required a valiant second-half effort, but top-seeded Worcester North repeated as Division 1 state champion — outlasting a tough and talented Franklin squad, 59-53, to cap an unstoppable two-year run with their 45th straight win.

Senior forward Teshaun Steele strolled across midcourt clapping his hands and screaming sounds of joy. Captain Joe Okla emphatically pumped both fists. The Polar Bear fans packed behind the team’s bench cheered the loudest they had all night.

LOWELL — There were still eight seconds left in Sunday night’s Division 1 boys’ basketball state final at the Tsongas Center when Worcester North began celebrating.

“It’s legendary,” said junior point guard Amir Jenkins. “To make history not just once, but twice? It’s legendary.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t easy, though.

Worcester North trailed 42-33 late in the third quarter as Franklin’s disciplined and connected offense mostly did what it needed to score. But during a timeout, the Polar Bears had a heart-to-heart conversation that changed everything.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We were like, ‘Do we want to lose?’,” said Jenkins. “Everyone said no. We knew we had to come out energized and just bring pressure.”

Using a furious full-court press, Worcester North forced Franklin into uncharacteristic turnovers, recording steals and scores to mount a comeback and seize momentum. With 5:45 left, Okla swiped a steal and bounced a pass to Jenkins for a layup, giving Worcester North a 47-45 lead.

Worcester North's Khari Bryan pulls down a rebound under pressure from Franklin's Caden Sullivan. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After stretching the advantage to 54-46, Franklin had one last push. Junior point guard Caden Sullivan (24 points) buried a left corner 3-pointer, before two-time Hockomock MVP Sean O’Leary added a running layup to cut the deficit to 54-51 with 1:34 left.

As the entire crowd rose to its feet, Jenkins leapt above a pair of defenders in the paint and tipped home a rebound with his left hand. Following a North stop, the 6-foot-1-inch Jenkins (21 points, 7 assists) delivered the knockout punch — gliding through the paint and banking home a layup that made it 58-51.

Advertisement

“Amir’s been great this whole season,” said Okla, who had 10 points and 14 rebounds. “He’s a great player all-around. He’s a great passer and scorer. He stepped up big the whole season.”

Franklin, the third seed, finished a tremendous season at 25-2, losing its only game against Massachusetts competition on Sunday. Behind strong play from Sullivan, Bradley Herndon (8 points), and Hansy Jacques (9 points), the Panthers had Worcester North on the ropes for two-plus quarters.

Franklin's Sean O’Leary rises against Worcester North's defense. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“We did everything we could to prepare for their pressure,” said Franklin coach CJ Neely. “They are a college team athletically, so good job to them. They deserved it. We weren’t afraid tonight; we just got beat.”

With four starters returning from last year’s title team, Worcester North (24-0) expected this result. But the Polar Bears needed a pair of tying free throws from Steele Wednesday in the semifinals to scrape past Xaverian in overtime.

Following the buzzer Sunday, players streamed onto the court for a jubilant celebration. Then in the bowels, players, coaches, and fans marched through the hallway chanting “back to back.”.

“This group never stopped fighting,” said Worcester North coach Al Pettway. “Winning is contagious for us. We went all over the state, played everybody who asked to play us, and won every game. That’s some Tom Brady stuff.”

Worcester North head coach Al Pettway compared his team's two-year dominance to that of Tom Brady. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Worcester North 59, Franklin 53

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Advertisement

Franklin (25-2) 14 18 12 9 — 53

Worcester North (24-0) 11 14 16 18 — 59

FRANKLIN — Caden Sullivan 7 7 24, Andrew O’Neill 2 0 5, Bradley Herndon 2 4 8, Haney Jacques 4 0 9, Justice Samuels 1 0 2, Sean O’Leary 2 1 5. Totals 18 12 53.

WORCESTER NORTH — Keyshon Joyner 0 1 1, Khari Bryan 2 1 6, Amir Jenkins 6 6 19, Jaydon Kusi-Sarkodie 0 2 2, Joseph Okla 6 2 14, Teshuan Steele 7 3 17. Totals 21 15 59.

3-pt. goals: F Caden Sullivan 3, Andrew O’Neill, Haney Jacques; W Khari Bryan, Amir Jenkins.

Frankin's Sean O’Leary drives to the basket against Worcester North's Teshaun Steele. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff