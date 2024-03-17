Johnny Tighe, St. John’s Prep hockey score at buzzer, edge Winchester to capture Division 1 championship

Johnny Tighe goes for a headfirst slide across the spoked 'B' at TD Garden after scoring the state-title winning goal as St. John's Prep edged Winchester in the Division 1 final Sunday.

St. John’s Prep senior captain Johnny Tighe slid face-first across the spoked ‘B’ at center ice at TD Garden, setting off a wild celebration for the Eagles.

The clock showed 0:00. The puck rested in the back of the Winchester net.

The end-of-period green light appeared to be on prior to the puck crossing the line. There was no replay shown on the Jumbotron of the winner. But after the on-ice officials conferred against the glass, they ruled good goal. Gloves rained down like confetti and helmets dotted the neutral zone.

Tighe scored the most important goal of his career, lifting top-ranked St. John’s Prep to a 3-2 victory over No. 11 Winchester in the Division 1 state championship. It was the second title in three seasons and fifth in program history for the Eagles (22-3-0).

Advertisement

Moments later, St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson embraced Tighe with a bearhug on the blueline.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I love that kid,” said Hanson. “[I told him] that I love him and I’m proud of him, and I truly am. These kids are special to me, this senior group in particular.”

Winchester goalie Aiden Emerick can only look back in horror as he sees the puck in his net as time expired, giving St. John's Prep the Division 1 state title Sunday at TD Garden. Emerick was brilliant, making 47 saves. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

On the winner, senior Brady Plaza kept the puck in at the blueline and threw the puck toward the net. Senior captain Jake Vana screened Winchester junior goalie Aiden Emerick (47 saves), and Plaza’s shot kicked off the right pad of Emerick, right onto the stick of Tighe.

“Honestly, I blacked out,” said Tighe. “I didn’t really have to do much, Brady shot it, Vana, [Christian] Rosa, [Jack] Doherty, it was all them. The puck was right there on a platter for me.”

Sophomore JR Goldstein broke the ice in the first period for the Eagles, before junior Chris McCarthy tallied twice for the Red & Black (16-10-1). Tighe tied the contest with 9:23 to play on the power play before delivering the heroics.

Advertisement

“Tough way to lose,” said Winchester coach Gino Khachadourian, who handled the end-of-game situation with class. “I feel for the kids. They left everything on the ice, they did what they could do. To lose a game like that, it’s just not right. I feel bad for them. It was a great game by both teams. They’re the number one team for a reason.”

St. John’s Prep 3, Winchester 2

at TD Garden, Boston

Winchester (16-10-1) 0 1 1 — 2

St. John’s Prep (22-3) 1 0 2 — 3

1, SJP, JR Goldstein (Carson Irving) 12:11. 2, W, Chris McCarthy (Adam Krogmeier, Nolan Wrenn) 5:56. 3, W, Chris McCarthy (Danny Collins) 4:08. 4, SJP, Johnny Tighe (Jake Vana, Christian Rosa) 5:34. 5, SJP, Johnny Tighe (Jake Vana, Brady Plaza) :00.

Saves: W, Aiden Emerick, 47; SJP, AJ Farese, 14.

That's a bunch of Eagles as they celebrate their incredible last-second victory in the Division 1 state boys' hockey final Sunday at TD Garden. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.