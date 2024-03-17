See the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament field, which was announced on Sunday.

The Huskies are hoping to defend their title, and the road will go through Boston.

TD Garden is hosting tournament games for the first time since 2018. Three of the teams that made the Final Four last season could end up playing in town, as San Diego State (five seed) and Florida Atlantic (eight seed) are also in the East region.