Crowded field for Red Sox starting rotation thins out with John Winckowski heading back to bullpen

Winckowski has allowed six earned runs over 11⅓ innings in four games and struck out only six. The plan is to use him for multiple innings out of the bullpen, essentially the same role he had last season.

That leaves Cooper Criswell , Tanner Houck , and Garrett Whitlock competing for two spots in the rotation.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After working as a starter in spring training, righthander John Winckowski is headed back to the bullpen, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

“Certainly disappointed,” Winckowski said. “I think at the end of the day it’s on me, though. A couple of pitches have not been what they were last year. It could have been better, should have been better.”

Winckowski is scheduled for two innings on Tuesday against Tampa Bay then a three-inning stint before the regular season starts.

“This is the best way if everything goes accordingly, and I’m not saying he’ll be on the team or not,” Cora said. “That’s how it works in this business. But where we’re at right now, this is the best way to attack the season. The repertoire is real.”

That Cora did not guarantee Winckowski would have a spot on the roster to open the season was unexpected. Winckowski has options left and could open the season as a depth starter in Triple A.

“We still have decisions to make,” the manager said.

Winckowski had a 2.88 earned run average in 60 appearances last season. He still aspires to be a starter.

“This was one of the best chances I’ll ever get. So obviously that’s a little frustrating,” Winckowski said. “It’s unfortunate. Not often times you have two-fifths of the rotation open.”

Houck needed 76 pitches to get through 3⅔ innings in a 12-6 victory against the Yankees in the home half of a split-squad doubleheader Sunday. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Houck’s biggest challenge was waiting out a long bottom of the first when the Sox scored nine runs and sent 14 batters to the plate.

“Luckily down here in Florida, 100-percent humidity and 90 degrees, it’s pretty easy to stay loose,” Houck said.

Houck has a 2.40 ERA in five games. He has one more start before the season.

Houck deflected a question about whether he deserves to be in the rotation.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much,” he said. “I like my chances.”

Bello looks sharp

In North Port, Fla., Brayan Bello was on his “A” game for much of his outing against the Braves. He struck out five in five innings, yielding just a run on four hits, making it look easy at times against an Atlanta team that had the best offense in baseball last season.

Bello hadn’t pitched well until Sunday, giving up six runs in his three previous starts. Yet the spring is just a build up to the season. For Bello, who has proved himself to the point where the Sox honored him with a six-year extension, Sunday’s performance couldn’t have been any better with less than two weeks until the start of the season.

“I felt good,” said Bello after his outing through team translator Carlos Villoria-Benitez. “Everything was working well. All my pitches were working well.”

Bello relinquished a walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin the first inning, but quickly induced three straight ground outs to end the threat.

He later struck out Acuña on a 3-2 fastball. Bello has had success against the Braves in the regular season.

“This kind of outing helps boost your confidence,” said Bello. “It helps push your confidence. I still have one more spring start to go before the regular season, but I’m ready to go.”

The Sox haven’t decided whether it will be Nick Pivetta or Bello to start on Opening Day. Bello’s next start will be Friday in Dunedin against Toronto. That lines him up for Game 1 with an extra day of rest.

Grissom pushed back

Second baseman Vaughn Grissom, the player acquired from the Braves for Chris Sale, is not expected back from a groin strain any time soon.

“We’re talking mid April, probably late April,” Cora said.

There’s a chance Grissom could get into a game before camp breaks. But with other players needing to build up at-bats, that may not be possible.

Sale has started three games for the Braves in spring training, allowing five earned runs over 11⅔ innings and striking out 17.

Rafaela ready

Ceddanne Rafaela, who has only played center field through 16 games, is likely to play shortstop or second base against the Twins on Monday. That’s another indication the 23-year-old will make the Opening Day roster as the Sox want him ready for occasional games on the infield … Tyler O’Neill (left calf) remains on target to play Tuesday. The hope is the time off will take care of what has been a nagging injury … Kenley Jansen is scheduled to pitch against the Twins, the team that scored three runs off him on Friday. Jansen had a brief bullpen session Monday and said afterward he was making progress … Chris Martin hasn’t pitched in a game but will throw live batting practice on Monday. He has time to get in enough work to be ready … The Sox are planning on making a large number of cuts on Monday. They have only seven days left in Florida and are off on Wednesday.

Julian McWilliams reported from North Port, Fla.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.