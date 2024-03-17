Nick Yorke may be taking a back seat in spring training, but he’s learning what to do to make Red Sox continue to take notice

Still, that he’s here means something. The second baseman was a non-roster invitee to camp. He struck out in his only at-bat in Sunday’s 3-3 tie against the Braves at CoolToday Park.

The 2020 first-round pick has a locker at the far end of the clubhouse at JetBlue Park. On the same side as Abreu and Rafaela, yet a bit farther down.

“It’s been super cool,” said Yorke. “I was fortunate enough to know a couple of the guys coming into camp, too, so that made the transition a little easier. But just to be able to be around the guys and work out with them, play in games and watch them go through their stuff before games and stuff, it’s been really cool and eye-opening.”

Yorke opened some eyes during MLB’s Spring Breakout contest Saturday. He was one of the standout players, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and a double that banged off the center-field wall at JetBlue Park.

But Rafaela’s tape-measure homer and highlight-reel play in center — Yorke was on the receiving end of a throw from Rafaela to complete the double play — superseded Yorke’s performance.

Catching prospect Kyle Teel’s 2-for-2 day spurred more words than Yorke’s.

Marcelo Mayer, though some of his shine has worn off, took questions because of just one good play.

This is the reality of being a prospect, which is why it’s a slippery slope to give rankings or lists much credence. Down seasons or injuries can diminish a player’s status, at least publicly. Injuries hurt Yorke’s status two years ago. In 2023 however, he hit .268/.350/.435 with a .785 OPS and 13 homers for Double A Portland. Defense has always been a question, but Yorke enjoyed success last year, taking home Eastern League’s Defensive Player of the Year honors at his position.

“Nick continues to grow year in and year out. Coming off an injury-plagued 2022, he performed on both sides of the ball in 2023 in Portland,” said Brian Abraham, the Sox’ director of player development.

The injuries helped to shape Yorke. Like any young player, the 21-year-old didn’t have much of a routine when he signed on as a professional.

“The last couple of years were like travel ball to me,” said Yorke. “I kind of just showed up, did whatever workout the trainers told me to do, and go play the game.”

This is why spring training is so beneficial to younger players; Yorke has an up-close look at what the best do to prepare. He’s watched Trevor Story, realizing that Story goes through a full-body routine even before his workouts. He’s glanced at Triston Casas, who also has a detailed routine, noticing that Casas uses different drills and tools in the batting cage before he takes a real swing.

“I definitely need to work on building a routine that works for me and sticking to it throughout the year,” said Yorke.

Spring training ends next week. Yorke will be reassigned to one of the club’s minor-league affiliates. Though his name doesn’t have the buzz of, say, Roman Anthony or Teel, buzz is fleeting. Yorke and Mayer serve as examples.

In Yorke’s case, the most important realization is that the opportunity to perform healthily with a new perspective awaits.

“His continued focus on improving strength/athleticism, to improve his range in the field and ability to impact the baseball has paid dividends early in 2024,″ said Abraham. “We are excited to watch him continue to compete and excel at the upper levels.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.