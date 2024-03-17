Revolution’s MLS hole grows to 0-4-0 after home loss to FC Cincinnati

That surge produced a little bit of everything, except for an equalizer. And thus, with a 2-1 loss to the defending Supporters’ Shield holders, the Revolution are one of only two teams without an MLS point through four matches, and are off to their worst start since an 0-6-0 start in 2001.

It created five corners. Dave Romney, Henry Kessler, and Ian Harkes all forced goalie Roman Celentano into saves. Tomás Chancalay hit the crossbar. It was all the buzzing that was absent in the first half, when two tired teams slogged through 45 minutes.

Down two goals and staring down an 0-4-0 MLS start after 10 minutes of brilliance from Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the Revolution came to life in the final half hour of Sunday’s match at Gillette Stadium. Giacomo Vrioni pulled the hosts back within a goal. New England tightened its defense, and pushed offensively.

New England has not been winless through four MLS matches since an 0-1-3 start in 2019.

The Revolution’s eighth match in 26 days came against a Cincinnati team playing its eighth in 25; it was knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 Thursday at Monterrey, a Liga MX club in Mexico. It left both Acosta and forward Aaron Boupendza on its bench to begin Sunday, with Boupendza having started on Thursday and Acosta having played the full 90 minutes in four matches already this month.

Each side had chances before the break, with Chancalay chopping a shot off the right post and Celantano forced into three saves. First-year Revolution keeper Henrich Ravas made a strong save to his left on Sergio Santos in the ninth minute, arguably Cincinnati’s best chance of a half that featured no stoppage time.

Everything changed when Acosta entered at halftime. He appeared to put Cincinnati (2-0-2) ahead in just 30 seconds with a run from its side of the field, setting up Luca Orellano for a left-footed shot past Ravas, but the play was ruled offside near the center circle. The visitors instead went ahead in the 52d minute off a corner kick.

Ravas attempted to play Acosta’s service at the near post but missed it, the ball bounding to an uncovered Yuya Kubo. Racing toward the far post, his header initially appeared to be batted off the line by Ravas, but the fourth official quickly signaled it had crossed for the 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0. Another Acosta run helped create a free kick near the edge of the penalty area. New England blocked the near side with a four-man wall and no player blocking low behind it. Acosta shot low as the wall leapt, the burner beating Ravas to his right.

The goal was the 10th allowed by the Revolution in MLS play this season, worst in the league.

Vrioni, however, delivered hope, building off his Champions Cup goal in Costa Rica with another in the 62d. Under pressure from Romney, Cincinnati’s Santos played a sloppy, looping ball back to his defense. Vrioni corraled it with his chest between two defenders, worked left into the penalty circle, and fired with his left past Celantano.

It’s the first time in his career with the Revolution, which dates to July 2022, Vrioni has scored in back-to-back games.

The remaining 30-plus minutes were all fire, featuring eight of the match’s 10 yellow cards and multiple chances for New England to tie it as it won most one-on-one battles. The best came in the 81st, when Carles Gil played to his brother Nacho, who touched on to Chancalay. He pulled the ball away from Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga at the edge of the area, and was in alone on a charging Celantano.

Chancalay’s left-footed chip glanced off the crossbar and bounded out.

Sunday’s match was the first of three straight at home for the Revolution, who are 0-2-0 in MLS play at Gillette after going 12-2-4 there (including playoffs) last season. The next comes Saturday against Chicago.