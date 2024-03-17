Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox beat Yankees, tie Braves in split-squad games

BREAKDOWN: In Fort Myers, the Sox scored nine runs on eight hits and two Yankees errors in the first inning. Rafael Devers (2 for 4), Trevor Story (2 for 4), and Connor Wong homered in the inning, accounting for seven of the runs as the Sox sent 14 men to the plate. Tanner Houck worked into the fourth inning, allowing two runs. Jarren Duran was 2 for 4 with a triple and Ceddanne Rafaela 2 for 4 with a double.

In North Port, the Sox were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and settled for the tie. Bobby Dalbec was 2 for 4 with a homer, raising his OPS to .958. Brayan Bello allowed one run over five innings and struck out five.

NEXT: The Sox play the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Monday at Hammond Stadium. Nick Pivetta will face Joe Ryan.

