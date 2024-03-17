On defense, St. Mary’s eighth grader Vanessa Hall was the epitome of endurance

Defender Vanessa Hall played every shift of overtime, double overtime, and the 5:34 of triple overtime it took for the Spartans to score the winner against Notre Dame-Hingham in a 5-4 triumph.

In the second-longest MIAA girls’ hockey state championship game in history, the effort of one eighth grade St. Mary’s defender stood out above the rest.

“We said you have to do the little things in overtime. You have to block shots. You have to sacrifice your body if you want a chance to win a state championship. She was one of the best players on the ice, she really was. I’m so proud of her.”

Advertisement

The marathon game, which opened the six-game slate of state title games, lasted 66:34 seconds of game time: three 15-minute periods in regulation, an eight-minute 4-on-4 overtime period, plus the combined 13:34 of 3-on-3 play during double and triple overtime.

The only title game to last longer than it was the 2001 Division 2 championship between Dedham and Boston Latin. That bout went to four overtimes, with Dedham’s Michelle Tosoro scoring the winner 9:42 into the fourth overtime (with full 15-minute overtime periods).

On one penalty kill shift in triple overtime, Hall (No. 11 on your roster) blocked three shots in quick succession. Even after noticeably feeling the brunt of the first block, she battled through and positioned herself well to stifle NDA’s power play.

The Spartans, who already play with a short bench, were also missing star senior defender Kasey Litwin, who endured a leg injury near the end of the regular season and missed the entire postseason. Needing someone to step up, Hall took the initiative.