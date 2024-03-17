In a triple overtime thriller, Alyssa Norden nudges St. Mary’s past Notre Dame-Hingham for Division 1 girls’ hockey title

Norden triumphantly returned, scoring two goals, including the winner in the third overtime, to lead St. Mary’s to its sixth title, 5-4, over NDA in the second-longest game in MIAA girls’ hockey championship history.

“When I got off, I was like, ‘I need to play,’ ” said Norden. “I told the trainer, ‘I’m fine.’”

Alyssa Norden was not going to go down without a fight. After absorbing a hit in the second period of the Division 1 final against Notre Dame-Hingham at TD Garden, the St. Mary’s freshman forward immediately tried to convince everyone that she was fine.

It was the program’s first title run since 2013, but particularly satisfying after last year’s 4-1 title loss to Shrewsbury.

Advertisement

It was the Cougars (17-5-2) who dominated early. Devon Moore got NDA on the board three minutes in. The sophomore tipped in a Sarah Francis shot from the point for an early lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Three minutes later, St. Mary’s (23-3-1) tied it after Audrey Zinck tipped a Katy Sarazen shot five-hole on Notre Dame goalie Ava Larkin (32 saves.)

Just like in the first, Notre Dame struck again three minutes into the second, with Sarah White’s wrister giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead. Five minutes later, White caught St. Mary’s off guard when she flung a shot into the net to put NDA up, 3-1.

But late in the second, St. Mary’s scored twice within 46 seconds. Norden returned to the ice in time to dish in an Abby Malcuit pass, then Bella Freitas’s unassisted slapshot made it 3-all with 1:52 left in the period.

In the third, Freitas’s diving goal halfway through the frame gave St. Mary’s its first lead. Notre Dame pulled Larkin with 32.8 seconds remaining for an extra attacker. Eighth grader Emma Burke, who scored the winner in the teams’ February matchup, netted the equalizer with 7.3 seconds left.

Advertisement

In OT, St. Mary’s was tested by its short bench, which had become more of an issue when senior captain Kasey Litwin, a stellar defender, was lost with a broken leg in February.

“We knew that at times against teams that were a little bit deeper, we might have some conditioning issues, so we made sure at practices we were competing hard, working on our conditioning,” said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca.

St. Mary’s eighth-grade defender Vanessa Hall played every minute of OT. Both Spartans’ goalie Gianna Tringale (41 saves) and Larkin were tremendous throughout.

Exhausted but eager, both teams took the ice for a third overtime.

“The adrenaline kicked in,” said Tringale. “You don’t even realize that you’re tired.”

With just 2:26, Norden tipped a shot from Freitas and Keira Twomey for the winner.

“Our motto all year was to do it together,” said Pagliuca. “We kept working, we kept grinding. The players stayed focused. They played their hearts out today.”

St. Mary’s 5, Notre Dame-H 4 (3 OTs)

at TD Garden, Boston

St. Mary’s (23-3-1) 1 2 1 0 0 1 — 5

Notre Dame (Hingham) (18-5-2) 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 4

1, NDA, Devon Moore (Sarah Francis) 2:05. 2, SMH, Audrey Zinck (Katy Sarazen, Vanessa Hall) 6:45. 3, NDA, Sarah White 2:13. 4, NDA, Sarah White 7:21. 5, SMH, Alyssa Norden (Abby Malcuit) 12:22. 6, SMH, Bella Freitas 13:08. 7, SMH, Bella Freitas (Alyssa Norden) 7:39. 8, NDA, Emma Burke 14:53. 9, SMH, Alyssa Norden (Bella Freitas, Keira Twomey) 5:34.

Advertisement

Saves: SMH, Gianna Tringale, 41; NDA, Ava Larkin, 31.

From left, St. Mary's Katy Sarazen, Gianna Tringale and Regan Sullivan celebrate the program's first state championship title since 2013. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

St. Mary’s freshman Bella Freitas slips the puck through the pads of Notre Dame Hingham goalie Ava Larkin for one of her two goals. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Bella Freitas reaches for a loose puck in front of the Notre Dame Academy net as Devon Moore (left) moves in. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

NDA's Sarah White celebrates one of her goals in the Division 1 final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.