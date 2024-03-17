How does Paris stay Paris? By pouring billions into public housing.

“We were very lucky to get this place,” said Vallery-Radot, a single mother who lives here with her 12-year-old son, as she gazed out of bedroom windows overlooking the Latin Quarter. “This is what I see when I wake up.”

Marine Vallery-Radot, 51, the apartment’s tenant, said she cried when she got the call last summer that hers was among 253 lower-income families chosen for a spot in the l’Îlot Saint-Germain, a new public-housing complex a short walk from the Musée d’Orsay, the National Assembly, and Napoleon’s tomb.

PARIS — The two-bedroom penthouse comes with sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower and just about every other monument across the Paris skyline. The rent, at 600 euros a month, is a steal.

Public housing can conjure images of bleak, boxy towers on the outskirts of a city, but this complex was built in the former offices of the French Defense Ministry, in the seventh arrondissement, one of Paris’ most chic neighborhoods. It’s part of an ambitious and aggressive effort to keep middle- and lower-income residents and small-business owners in the heart of a city that would otherwise be unaffordable to them — and by extension, to preserve the ineffable character of a city adored by people around the world.

A view from an apartment in the Îlot Saint-Germain public housing development in Paris. ALEX CRETEY-SYSTERMANS/NYT

This summer, when the French capital welcomes upward of 15 million visitors for the Olympic Games, it will showcase a city engineered by government policies to achieve housing with a broad cross-section of society. One-quarter of all Paris residents now live in public housing, up from 13 percent in the late 1990s. The housing policy, promoted most forcefully by left-wing political parties, notably the French Communist Party, targets the economic segregation seen in many world cities.

“Our guiding philosophy is that those who produce the riches of the city must have the right to live in it,” said Ian Brossat, a communist senator who served for a decade as City Hall’s head of housing. Teachers, sanitation workers, nurses, college students, bakers, and butchers are among those who benefit from the program.

Making the philosophy a reality is increasingly hard — the waitlist for public housing in Paris is more than six years long. “I won’t say this is easy and that we have solved the problem,” Brossat said.

Paris is being buffeted by the same market forces vexing other so-called superstar cities such as London, San Francisco, and New York — a sanctum for the world’s wealthiest to park their money and buy a piece of a living museum. The average price for a 1,000-square-foot apartment in the center of the capital today is about $1.41 million, according to the Chamber of Notaries of Paris.

The Fondation Abbé Pierre, an influential charity, was unusually emphatic in its annual report, published in February, calling France’s affordability crisis a “social bomb,” with rising homelessness and 2.4 million families waiting on public-housing applications, up from 2 million in 2017. Still, the measures that Paris has taken to keep lower-income residents in the city go far beyond the initiatives in most other European cities, not to mention American ones.

Every Thursday, Jacques Baudrier, the Paris city councilor in charge of housing, scrolls through the list of properties being exchanged by sellers and buyers on the private market. With some exceptions, the city has the legal right to preempt the sale of a building, buy the property, and convert it to public housing.

“We are in a constant battle,” said Baudrier, who wields a $650 million annual budget.

The fight, he said, is against forces that make buying Parisian real estate impossible for all but the well-to-do, including buyers who snap up apartments as pieds-à-terre and then leave them empty for most of the year. Paris has also sharply restricted short-term rentals, after officials became alarmed when historic neighborhoods, including the old Jewish quarter, the Marais, appeared to be shedding full-time residents as investors bought places to rent out to tourists.

At the same time, the city has built or renovated more than 82,000 apartments over the past three decades for families with children. Rents range from 6 to 13 euros per square meter, depending on household income, meaning that a two-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot apartment might go for as little as $650 a month. It has also built 14,000 student apartments over the past 25 years; monthly rents at one complex currently nearing completion in the 13th arrondissement start at about $300 a month.

For City Hall, the policy also means protecting the small shops that contribute to the city’s sense of timelessness. When visitors meander through what seems like a series of small villages, with bakeries, cheese shops, cobblers, and mom-and-pop hardware stores, it is not entirely organic.

City Hall has a direct hand in the types of businesses that take root and survive in Paris because it is the landlord, through its real estate subsidiaries, of 19 percent of the city’s shops.

Desirée Fleurs is a business that sells coffee and flowers grown locally in a storefront rented out by the city of Paris. ALEX CRETEY-SYSTERMANS/NYT

The French statistics agency, Insee, reports that Paris is home to more than 10,000 nurses, 1,700 bakers, 470 butchers, 945 garbage collectors, and 5,300 janitors. The push for more social housing and other programs to make the city more affordable has coincided with the dominance of left-wing political parties, who came to power in 2001 after decades of right-wing rule.

But François Rochon, an urban planning consultant, said there is a functional consensus between right and left in France today on the need for public housing that mirrors some other European nations, but not the United States. “Living in social housing is not stigmatized,” said Rochon, who pointed to its roots a century ago in France, when companies built apartments for their workers.

A man locked his bike last month in front of La Caserne des Minimes, a public housing development in Paris. ALEX CRETEY-SYSTERMANS/NYT

As a measure of the left-right alignment on the issue, Benoist Apparu, a former housing minister who served in a conservative government, described social housing as “absolutely essential.”

“A city, if it’s only made up of poor people, is a disaster,” said Apparu, who now works for a property developer. “And if it’s only made up of rich people, it’s not much better.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.