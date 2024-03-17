Icelandic volcano erupts, turning sky orange and forcing evacuations

The office said that the eruption opened a fissure in the Earth about 2 miles long and that lava was flowing south and southeast at about 0.6 miles an hour, and might reach the ocean. Defensive barriers were built to stop it inundating the main road along the peninsula’s southern coast.

The eruption between the Hagafell and Stora Skogfell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula began Saturday night, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland for the fourth time in three months, sending destructive lava flowing toward the town of Grindavik and prompting authorities to evacuate the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa resort amid emergency warnings.

People gathered to watch as molten lava flowed from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik on Sunday. AEL KERMAREC/AFP via Getty Images

Icelandic police declared a local state of emergency, Reuters reported. Footage of the eruption was being live-streamed by RUV, Iceland’s national broadcaster.

There was no information immediately available about the scale of damage or possible casualties.

Photos and videos captured the night sky around Mt. Hagafell and Mt. Stora Skogfell turning molten orange as people watched and emergency services prepared to respond.

The plumes of smoke and orange hues could be seen from the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

Initial assessments suggested the eruption was the largest of the four recent ones in the area, since swarms of earthquakes caused the Svartsengi volcanic system to awaken for the first time in almost 800 years.

Because of the volumes of magma accumulating underground, there was little warning of Saturday’s eruption before it came, the Meteorological Office said.

Once an alert was sounded, authorities moved to evacuate people from the area, according to local media, including the Blue Lagoon, one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

Grindavik, a town of nearly 4,000 people that was evacuated before the volcano’s first eruption in December, was also cleared of any residents who had returned, the Associated Press reported.

Reuters video showed patrons leaving the Blue Lagoon as sirens sounded to warn about the erupting volcano.

Abby Garcia, who was at the Blue Lagoon resort with friends on Saturday, told Reuters she mistook the “bright red hue in the sky” for a sunset. Garcia said she and her friends were rushed out of the pool and put on an evacuation bus.

Another witness, Melissa Ezair, told Reuters that the evacuation went smoothly and that she “wasn’t scared.”

“Some people drove cars, then others … took the bus to town. No one seemed out of control or crying or anything. Everybody was steady and … they prepared it very well and took good care of us to be sure we all got out OK,” Ezair said.

The closest airport, Keflavik International, remained open Sunday, and flights were not disrupted. RUV said this eruption was not generating ash, unlike the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which shut down air traffic across Europe.

That explosive eruption vividly demonstrated what happens when hot lava meets freezing cold water. Known as a phreatomagmatic eruption, the molten rock — magma — made contact with ice and meltwater and flashed to steam. But the volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula is far from the glaciers of Iceland.



