Looting is on the rise in Haiti. Among the victims: UNICEF and Guatemala’s consul.

On Saturday, UNICEF said one of its containers containing “essential items for maternal, neonatal, and child survival, including resuscitators and related equipment” were looted in the capital of Port-au-Prince's main port, which was breached by gangs last week.

Gangs have raged through Haiti in recent weeks, attacking key institutions and shutting down the main international airport. The chaos has pushed many Haitians to the brink of famine and left many more in increasingly desperate conditions.

GUATEMALA CITY — As Haiti once again spirals into chaos with another wave of gang violence, a number of government and aid agencies reported that their facilities and aid supplies have been looted.

“Looting of supplies that are essential for life saving support for children must end immediately and humanitarian access must remain safe,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF representative in Haiti, in a statement.

The aid agency said the looting and overall violence has further cut some of the country's most vulnerable from basic supplies, coming “at a critical moment when children need them the most.”

That same day, the Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry said that the offices of its honorary consul in Haiti was ransacked, but didn't give any details of damage or thefts, nor did it say who was responsible.

The ministry said only that “paperwork and documentation of the last four or five years had been previously transferred” to the Guatemala Embassy for Haiti, which is located in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Chaos is nothing new to Haiti, but the recent upheaval has been particularly brutal. The violence has left Haiti’s government in a state of turmoil and prompted Prime Minister Ariel Henry to pledge that he will resign, a key demand of the gangs.

The United States had flown in military forces to beef up security at the American Embassy and seemingly quash speculation that senior US government officials might be leaving.

While Haiti’s main airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed following gang attacks, the US State Department said it would be offering limited charter flights for American citizens from the less chaotic northern city of Cap-Haïtien. But it warned that US citizens should consider the flights “only if you think you can reach Cap-Haïtien airport safely.”

Officials have been trying to hammer out a plan to create a transitional presidential council. Last week, Haitian parties and coalitions submitted the names of those charged with finding new leaders for the country, Caribbean officials said.

The names were provided to a regional trade bloc known as Caricom, which is helping lead the transition.

“It is all up now to the Haitians as they are the ones who want a Haitian-led solution,” said Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin of Surinam. “It is for them to pick up the ball and run with it, being responsible for their own destiny.”

Haitian politicians and influential figures have bickered publicly about the plan and what names to submit, seemingly putting creation of the council at risk.

Caribbean leaders had announced plans to create the council after meeting in Jamaica last Monday with officials including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.