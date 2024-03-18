The 17th Salem Film Fest cast a global net for a tight-knit community

This year, Salem Film Fest is showing 23 feature documentaries and 14 shorts. Six of these films will be premiering in New England for the first time, and nine in the state of Massachusetts.

“We’re bringing many issues, social and otherwise, up to the surface and letting our fellow audience members talk about all those films,” said Joe Ferrari, the festival’s director.

The 17th annual Salem Film Fest, the largest all-documentary festival in Massachusetts, runs March 21-24. Sponsored by the Peabody Essex Museum, it features screenings, audience Q&As, and a selection of student productions.

“Nonfiction form is something I just gravitate towards,” said program director Emily Abi-Kheirs. “I think there’s so much creativity, so much power in this art form.”

When curating this year’s films, Abi-Kheirs operated in accordance with the festival’s motto: “Come to Salem, see the world.” The selected documentaries feature a breadth of directorial and personal perspectives. Feature selections include “First We Bombed New Mexico,” a film about the atomic bomb that bills itself as “the story ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell,” and “Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya,” about a group of Blackfoot people working to reestablish their local buffalo population and narrated by Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone. Another is “The Mother of All Lies,” a Moroccan documentary that made it onto the Oscars Best International Feature shortlist in December.

Abi-Kheirs sees a through line of shared human experience and how we remember ourselves across the featured films.

“We are all connected in our struggles and our joy and our humanity, no matter where the film is coming from,” she said.

Salem Film Fest bills itself as “filmmaker-friendly,” something Ferrari and Abi-Kheirs feel is important in a time where creators have to deal with funding uncertainty and distribution issues stemming from streaming services consolidating. The festival doesn’t post a submission fee, and shares ticket revenue with filmmakers.

This year, directors, producers, and other collaborators from 14 films will be in attendance. Audience members have a chance to mingle with filmmakers through social mixers as well. “Getting hands-on meetings with the filmmakers and talking about the films and the issues presented in the films makes everyone better off ultimately,” said Ferrari.

Community, the organizers emphasized, acts as a connective tissue through the independent festival, its attendees and participants, and the nonfiction films it presents. “It’s through nonfiction that we learn culture and understand ourselves as people,” said Abi-Kheirs. “I think there’s so much power, so much truth, and so much joy in that.”

Salem Film Fest, March 21-24. $14 for individual screening tickets. Ticket packages: $60 for five screenings, $110 for 10. Multiple locations. salemfilmfest.com.

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.