Katya Apekina reconsidered her early experience as a Russian immigrant in writing her novel ‘Mother Doll’

“It was as if I was having a conversation with her dead that I could never have really had when she was alive,” Apekina said.

“But then when I actually read them,” she said, “it became so clear that I had already been carrying all of that.” As she translated the stories from Russian to English, Apekina found herself annotating them and writing notes in the margins.

It was only after Katya Apekina’s grandmother had passed away that she started reading her memoirs. Apekina — a writer and translator who grew up in the Boston area — had always avoided them, afraid of having to hold her grandmother’s memories and trauma.

This post-mortem dialogue was one of Apekina’s main inspirations for her latest novel, “Mother Doll,” which has a similar premise: a young woman named Zhenia is entrusted with the task of translating her grandmother’s memoirs of the Russian Revolution. However, Zhenia is not reading these stories in a diary that’s been passed down for generations; she is receiving them through a medium, Paul, who communicates with her great-grandmother, Irina, in the afterlife (or rather, her “cloud of ancestral grief”). Their exchange forces Zhenia to reckon with her family’s past in order to understand her own present and prepare for her future.

The Globe spoke with Apekina via zoom ahead of her March 21 event at Newtonville Books.

Were there any other points of inspiration for your book?

I had also been with my grandfather when he was dying, and he was dictating his memoirs to me into a tape recorder from the hospital bed. So that feeling of very intensely receiving somebody’s story and having that sensation of bearing witness is kind of like the experience that Paul goes through as the medium. This idea of talking to the dead is done differently in my book. It’s done very literally, but that feeling of receiving someone else’s story, like a grandparent’s story, and having a back-and-forth type of conversation came from those experiences.

What did you read to research Irina’s part of the story?

There’s this writer, [Nadezhda] Teffi, who was writing during the Russian Revolution. She has this breezy tone that describes a lot of terrifying things. She was a newspaper columnist at the time of the revolution, and she was able to survive and walk a tightrope in terms of publishing stuff and being honest but not angering the powerful forces. Then there’s this poet, Marina Tsvetaeva. She had such a tragic story. She put her daughters in an orphanage because they were just starving, and it was survival. I definitely was relying on their work as well as literature from the time period [the 1920s and ‘30s]. And then the classics, like Dostoyevsky, Gogol. In terms of research for the other aspects of the book — like the mediumship and the psychic stuff — I actually took classes.

What was that like?

It was an interesting experience. It felt a lot like writing in a lot of ways because you’re in a guided trance, like meditation, and then you’re just opening yourself up for any sort of transmissions. That sounds very woo-woo and metaphysical, but when things are going really well with your writing, you often do feel like you’re just transcribing something that’s being handed to you.

Did your work in translation have any influence on the book?

There’s a lot of translation in the book. There’s the paranormal translation, and there’s also the literal translation. I feel like stories become a game of telephone when they get passed down from one generation to the next, to the next, to the next. So that mimicked the way that Zhenia was receiving Irina’s story. Even though it was through Paul and through translation, there’s still that feeling that it’s a Xerox of a Xerox.

Can you tell me about how you incorporated the matryoshka doll into your book?

The title came after the book was already written, but I do feel like that idea of stories nesting within each other is the organizing principle of the book. Very early on, I kept seeing these pictures everywhere of nesting rectangles inside of each other that looked like a portal. I just thought, “I think this is going to be the structure of my next book” before I even started writing it.

Whether it be a literal, physical manifestation of that — whether [Zhenia]’s pregnant or she’s possessed by a ghost — there are different people inside of her. There isn’t a unified sense of self… You’re made up of lots of parts, right? Lots of components that work together to create an illusion of a whole.

Did you come to any new realizations while writing this book?

The process of writing was when I really understood what I was trying to say and express about the experience of processing generational trauma and integrating it into your life. I was about three and a half when I came to the US. We hadn’t really talked that much about it growing up. “Let’s not dwell on difficult stories and kind of move forward” was the way that my family had really thought about it. But when I started seeing my daughter at three and four and five was when I started remembering things that I hadn’t thought about since they happened, and I started reprocessing them. If you had asked me 20 years ago, “Was it a traumatic event for you to leave everything you know behind and come to the US and start this new life?” I’d be like, “No, it was fine. What’s the big deal? It’s easy. Why are people whining about this stuff?” It was only when I saw my daughter, who I love so much, and imagining her going through any of those things that it became a lot easier for me to feel that kind of empathy for myself.

Katya Apekina will be in conversation with Juliet Grames at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Newtonville Books.



