This week’s TV: Kristen Wiig’s ‘Palm Royale,’ the ‘Game of Thrones’ team goes sci-fi, and a favorite gets a Netflix boost

I remember feeling that way about “This Is Going to Hurt,” a potent British medical drama starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod (from “One Day”). I wanted Globe readers to see it, but I knew that few of them had AMC+, which has many fewer subscribers than those at the top, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Paramount+, and Apple TV+.

It’s always unfortunate when good shows stream on relatively small services. I mean, good for that particular company, for getting hold of a strong piece of work. But it’s sad to see an outstanding series go relatively unwatched, lost in the pricey shuffle.

So I always like it when one of those shows makes it to one of the majors sooner or later, specifically “Girls5Eva,” which has now moved from Peacock to Netflix. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, along with a new third season. I’ve been a fan of the comedy, executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock of “30 Rock” and created by Meredith Scardino, since it premiered in 2021.

Renée Elise Goldsberry in "Girls5eva." The comedy has shifted to Netflix for its third season. Heidi Gutman/Peacock

I can’t say “Girls5eva” is terribly sophisticated. It’s kooky and giddy, with more jokes per minute than most comedies (except “30 Rock,” of course). The story lines revolve around a 1990s girl band having a comeback, and each of the four women in the group are uniquely funny, most of all Renée Elise Goldsberry’s Wickie, a narcissistic diva who sings with vocal squiggles and wears a coat from the “Nicole Kidman ‘Undoing’ Collection.” (Here’s a clip featuring Wickie’s Rolodex of vocal riffs.)

The show is proudly silly, but it’s anchored by some brutal social and cultural satire. Like “The Other Two,” it pulls exactly zero punches when it comes to upending the music industry, the ever-fleeting ways of fame, and bad taste. I like that kind of humor. I also like the group’s songs, most written by Jeff Richmond and Scardino. They are perfectly awful — and irresistible.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Bruce Dern, Leslie Bibb, and — what’s this? — Carol Burnett make up a promising ensemble, I’d say. “Palm Royale” is based on the 2018 novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel, and comedy follows the struggle by Wiig’s character to gain entrance into Palm Beach high society in 1969 at any cost. (Trailer here.) The series was created by Abe Sylvia (“George & Tammy,” “Nurse Jackie”), and it premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Jess Hong in "3 Body Problem." Ed Miller/Netflix

2. D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the pair behind “Game of Thrones,” along with Alexander Woo, have adapted Liu Cixin’s best-selling sci-fi trilogy “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” for Netflix. It’s part of the “GoT” pair’s $200 million Netflix deal, and all eight episodes will be available to stream on Thursday. Called “3 Body Problem,” it’s about mankind’s first communications with aliens and a series of mysterious deaths in the scientific community. (”They are coming,” we hear in the trailer.) The international cast includes Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jess Hong, and a few “Game of Thrones” alums — Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly).

3. Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, “The Secret,” Jenny McCarthy . . . Oprah may not be the best source when it comes to information about science, health, and medicine. But here she is with a prime-time special about Ozempic and other prescription diabetes and weight-loss meds. Called “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” it airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC and it will be available the next day on Hulu. Here’s Oprah’s description of the show: “It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity. This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity.” And here is the trailer.

4. “The Long Shadow” is a British drama starring two greats, David Morrissey and Toby Jones. The scripted miniseries is the true-crime story of the five-year cat-and-mouse manhunt for Peter Sutcliffe, the serial killer known as the “Yorkshire Ripper.” Jones and Morrissey play cops in the 1980s-set seven-parter. It premieres on Thursday, but you’ll have to have AMC+ or Sundance Now to watch it. “Please, help us find the person who killed my daughter” is a line in the trailer.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings” A stand-up special. HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

“X-Men ‘97″ A revival of Fox’s 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series.” Disney+, Wednesday

