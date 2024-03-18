$1,000 a night for a budget motel in Texas? Eclipse Eve is coming.

Budget hotels in small Texas towns are asking for the moon as tourists descend on the area for prime solar eclipse views. The Wine Country Inn in Fredericksburg — a Hill Country town in the “zone of totality” where eclipse viewing will be at its best April 8 — wants $1,288.19 with taxes for a king room the night before the astral phenomenon. It’s more than eight times the price the no-frills motel is seeking later in the week, according to its website. About two hours southwest of Fredericksburg by car, The Inn at Uvalde is asking $1,325.56 for a queen bed, 10 times its normal rate. Similar pricing dynamics can be seen in the towns of Junction, Kerrville, and Comfort. Tourists enthused about the solar eclipse — during which the moon blocks the view of the sun from Earth — are opening their wallets to secure a spot in the narrow band of the country where the sun will be completely obscured. While that strip of the country runs northeast from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, and eventually on through Maine, the most committed stargazers are heading to Texas because of its relatively lower chance of cloud cover. This is the first total solar eclipse visible in North America since 2017, and there won’t be another one covering such a large swath of the continent until 2045. Rental cars are already unavailable for some days at Austin’s airport. RV campgrounds are also seeing an influx of visitors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO INDUSTRY

Volkswagen workers in Tennessee took a major step toward becoming the first big auto factory in the South to unionize by asking federal authorities to hold a factory-wide vote on joining the United Auto Workers. Workers at the factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., filed a petition Monday with the National Labor Relations Board requesting an election to join the union, becoming the first of the UAW’s Southern targets to reach that milestone. The UAW is targeting US factories of a dozen companies, including Tesla, Honda, and Toyota, in a push to expand its reach beyond its Midwestern stronghold. For decades the UAW’s main autoworker members have come from Detroit’s Big Three manufacturers — Ford, General Motors, and Jeep-maker Stellantis. The union’s past efforts to push into factories in the South have failed. The ambitious effort comes after the UAW won record raises and other perks in new contracts with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis last fall. The union is hoping those contracts will help broaden its appeal with autoworkers nationwide. — WASHINGTON POST

MEDIA

The owner of Sports Illustrated said it had chosen a new company to publish the magazine, a deal that could settle some of the recent friction at the storied publication and continue the print edition. Authentic Brands Group, which owns the intellectual property rights to Sports Illustrated as well as to celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali, said it had struck a long-term deal to license Sports Illustrated’s publishing rights to Minute Media, a digital media company focused on sports. Minute Media’s license with Sports Illustrated will stretch for 10 years with an option to extend for up to 30 years total, into the magazine’s centenary. Both companies expect the deal, which also includes Sports Illustrated’s Swim brand, to last for the full 30-year term. The companies declined to disclose financial terms but said Authentic Brands Group was taking a stake in Minute Media as part of the deal. The deal is a significant expansion for Minute Media, a New York-based company founded in 2011 whose holdings — which include the sports websites The Players’ Tribune and Fansided — generate more than $400 million in revenue annually. Sports Illustrated has been engulfed in turmoil for months, the result of a corporate tug of war between the company that owns the iconic magazine and the energy drink mogul whose executives have been running it. The agreement begins immediately and effectively wrests Sports Illustrated’s operations away from Arena Group, the digital-media company that has run the magazine since 2019 and threatened to end its print edition. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Joann, the arts-and-crafts retailer that has operated for more than 80 years, has filed for bankruptcy as consumers pare back on do-it-yourself projects, leaving the company with mounting debt. The chain, which is based in Hudson, Ohio, said in a statement on Monday that it had struck a deal with its lenders for a $132 million cash injection to help reduce its debt by $505 million, a process that will result in the retailer, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, being taken into private ownership. Its filing listed liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion, and assets of $500 million to $1 billion. Joann, whose outlets were once called Jo-Ann Fabrics, said its stores, roughly 800 nationwide, would continue to operate as it closes the deal, which is expected as early as next month. The retailer, which sells yarn, fabrics, and home goods, has been coming down from a short-lived sales boom during the pandemic lockdowns when there was a frenzy in consumers spending on at-home projects. But that has faded in the past two years, with consumers pulling back on discretionary spending as inflation remains relatively high, which has challenged the retail sector at large. — NEW YORK TIMES

HOUSING

Sentiment among US homebuilders climbed to an eight-month high in March as a limited number of existing homes for sale and mortgage rates that are down from their peak spurred demand. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of housing market conditions increased by 3 points to 51, according to data released Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 48. Builder sentiment has been improving so far this year, though it’s still well below prepandemic levels. A measure of expected sales in the next six months rose to 62, the highest since June. Gauges of prospective buyer traffic and current sales advanced to seven-month highs, NAHB data showed. Even with the recent pickup, builder sentiment may remain below its longer-term average until borrowing costs fall more significantly, and the Federal Reserve has delayed cutting interest rates because of stubborn inflation. Before the pandemic, builder sentiment was in the 70s and it peaked at 90 in the frenzied market of late 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS