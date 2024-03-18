Home sellers are about to get a break on agent commissions. Will buyers have to make up the difference?

The news: On Friday, the National Association of Realtors agreed to settle a series of lawsuits brought by home sellers alleging its rules have inflated agents’ commissions in a way that’s tantamount to price fixing.

Buying a home is seldom a snap, especially these days when inventory is low, mortgage rates are high, and sellers have the upper hand. But the process is about to get even more complicated — and maybe more expensive.

With 1.6 million members, NAR is, practically speaking, the residential brokerage industry in this country. If the $418 million settlement is approved by a federal judge, the association would no longer require sellers’ agents to split their commissions — typically 5 percent or 6 percent, divided 50-50 — with their counterparts working for buyers.

The change is expected to give sellers more leeway to negotiate lower commissions. In many other countries, fees are about half the US level.

But buyers may wind up paying thousands of dollars upfront for a broker to help them find a house, make a bid, and wrap up the purchase-and-sale agreement. Until now, that broker’s compensation was essentially factored into the price of the home.

Why it matters: The settlement will upend the decades-old commission structure for a market in which more than 4.6 million new and existing homes were sold last year. But it could take several years for a new convention to take hold, and in the meantime buyers, sellers, and agents won’t have the predictability of the old rules.

Step back: Residential sales generate an estimated $100 billion a year in commissions depending on the number of transactions and average selling prices. Economists have said that “decoupling” commissions for agents on either side of the deal could reduce that amount by up to 30 percent.

The median sales price of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $570,000 in 2023, data from the Warren Group show. A commission of 4.8 percent rather than 6 percent would result in savings for the seller of $6,840. On a $1 million property, a more common price point in Greater Boston, the savings would reach $12,000.

Lawyers representing sellers who sued the NAR argue that those savings will translate to lower home prices. Moreover, they say brokers won’t have an incentive to engage in “steering” their house-hunting clients to more expensive properties to earn bigger commissions.

“This will blow up the market and would force a new business model,” Norm Miller, a professor emeritus of real estate at the University of San Diego, told The New York Times.

Not so fast: Others caution that changes will be gradual. The shared commission requirement dates to 1913, when NAR’s predecessor organization said in its code that agents should “always be ready and willing to divide the regular commission equally with any member of the Association who can produce a buyer for any client.”

“The industry is highly likely, for several years, to preserve the present system,” Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow and former executive director of the Consumer Federation of America, said in an email. Until a sufficient number of consumers and brokers break from the old system, “buyer agent commissions will continue to be baked into list prices,” he said.

Winners and losers: It’s hard to know what the new normal will look like. But this much seems clear:

Sellers are poised to benefit. No longer will they be required to bear the cost of compensating both agents.

Agents will face new challenges when working for sellers. No longer assured a 2.5 percent or 3 percent fee, their earnings could be squeezed as clients flex their new negotiating power. And they may still feel pressure to pass on a cut of their commissions to buyers’ agents to keep prospects coming their way. Sellers, meanwhile, may want to nix percentage-based commissions and choose from a menu of flat-rate services.

The benefits for house hunters seem limited. It’s not certain asking prices will decline substantially, especially if inventories remain tight; if they do, the impact could be offset, at least in part, by the cost of hiring a broker. Paying an agent upfront, rather than folding the cost into the price of the house, leaves less money for a down payment. That means buyers will need either a more expensive mortgage or to find a cheaper house. Buying without an agent can be a lot of additional work.

Agents will get the short end of the stick when representing buyers. Their value proposition isn’t obvious in a market where sellers aren’t footing the commission — and when so many listings are available on Zillow and other websites.

As the economics of the business get tighter, many agents, especially the large number for whom real estate is a side gig, will leave the business. About half of all agents sold only one or no homes last year, Brobeck estimates.

Final thought: It’s never been harder to buy a house, especially for first-time buyers.

The changes on the horizon are good news for home sellers. The lawyers who hammered out the settlement with NAR will get a big pay day. Would-be homeowners, on the other hand, may not be any better off. In fact, they might be worse off.

