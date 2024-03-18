Rob Gronkowski wants to whoop you at a pickleball game in Southie (for charity)

The retired Patriots star is shipping up to Boston on April 9 for Pickleball for a Purpose , a charity game in support of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Jimmy Fund. Now through April 1, individuals and teams of up to two can sign up to fundraise for the event. The four highest fundraising teams, as well as a wild card team, will get to play pickleball against Gronk and his former Patriots pal Patrick Chung at PKL on 64 C Street in South Boston.

Just because it’s a charity game doesn’t mean Gronk will go easy on his challengers. While he knows all the teams are there to “raise a lot of money” for good causes, Gronk also acknowledges their competitive motivations of wanting to win bragging rights, which is why he plans on “playing very intensely.”

“I know their purpose is to bring their best game, to compete versus myself and Patrick Chung, and try to whoop us so they can go home and tell their friends,” Gronkowski told the Globe in a recent interview. “I don’t want them to go back to their husbands or their wives and tell them that they whooped Gronkowski and Chung. So I’m going to be out there. I’m going to be giving it my all.”

He added, “I’m bringing my A game baby.”

Gronkowski’s old teammate Rob Ninkovich has been tapped to host the event alongside NESN sportscaster Dave O’Brien. For fans who don’t want to play, limited 87 Club tickets are also available, including access to the event, plus photo and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Gronk isn’t a rookie when it comes to the rising sport. The former Patriots star also squared off on the court with former Super Bowl foe and Giants quarterback Eli Manning in a fun moment last year, and he’s even an investor in a pickleball restaurant concept.

As for which former NFL players he’d like to take on next at pickleball, it’s quite the list of legends.

“I heard Drew Brees is a huge pickleballer, so that would be really cool to face off,” Gronkowski said. “I actually never played against Julian Edelman yet, I know he plays a lot, so that would be really cool to play versus Edel-dog eventually.”

“Tom [Brady] would be a no-brainer to play versus because that’s a sport where it’s a very even playing field, so it would be great to whoop him in pickleball,” he added.

Gronk attributes the sport’s growing popularity to its accessibility to people of all ages and skill levels. “That’s what makes it so great, is that it brings people together,” Gronkowski said.

The portion of the event’s proceeds that will benefit the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation will be used to help renovate the Charlesbank Playground on the Charles River Esplanade, which will transform into the Gronk Playground when it opens in 2025.

“It means a lot to come back to here,” Gronkowski said. “This is where my career started. This will forever be a home in my heart.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.