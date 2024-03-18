R.I. man convicted of murder in Providence cafe shooting

Rivera is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston while awaiting sentencing.

On Friday, after a 14-day trial in Providence County Superior Court, a jury found Juan Rivera, 37, guilty of murder, conspiracy and firearms charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Jorge Garcia.

On the morning of Sept. 25, 2021, Garcia was eating at Roque’s Cafe when Rivera entered the restaurant wearing a mask and shot him six times before fleeing the scene.

Garcia, who was 38, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died later that day.

Advertisement

Garcia’s family told the Globe they feel relieved that Rivera was found guilty, but are still mourning the senseless loss of their loved one.

“The whole family is happy that we found someone that is guilty,” his brother Abiatar Garcia said Monday. “We are happy but at the same time sad.”

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

He said Garcia valued his family more than anything, and was always a friendly person to everyone he interacted with. “The whole town of Providence knew about him,” he said.

During the trial, prosecutors presented surveillance footage from nearby establishments, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Rivera, who was clad in a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the morning of the shooting, was the same suspect running from the scene and driving away.

Investigators went through Rivera’s cell phone and found that his location matched the restaurant’s at the time of the murder, according to the press release. Rivera’s phone also had a picture of him wearing the same sweatshirt and sneakers shown in the surveillance footage.

Information on the status of Julio Castro, the co-defendant in the case also charged with murder and conspiracy, was not immediately available Monday.

Advertisement

“Removing firearms from our streets and out of the hands of violent criminals is a top priority to the women and men of the Providence Police Department,” Providence Police Chief, Colonel Oscar L. Perez Jr. said in the press release. “There is no justice that can undo the pain and suffering the victim’s family has endured, but I hope that this verdict allows them some semblance of peace.”

Some say the case adds to the urgency for R.I. legislators to enact common sense gun laws in the state.

“Gun violence happens so often that we can become numb to the endless stories of death and injury by firearms,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a press release Monday. “We must remember each victim had a life and a reason for living, and continue to fight for common sense gun laws that keep our communities safe.”

The most recent development in the state’s push for gun control legislation concerns the unsafe storage of firearms.

In the Rhode Island General Assembly, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation last week that would make improper storage of firearms a civil offense punishable by a fine of up to $250 for the first offense, and $1,000 for the second. The Senate bill now heads to the Senate floor. The House version of the bill was introduced in January and is currently before the House Judiciary Committee.





Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.