fb-pixel9 New Hampshire towns defeat bans on voting machines - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
NH POLITICS

9 New Hampshire towns defeat bans on voting machines

At least 23 towns were considering a ban on voting machines after a conservative group organized a statewide effort to require hand counts in the name of election integrity

By Amanda Gokee Globe Staff,Updated March 18, 2024, 1 hour ago
Lynne Gagnon, Derry, N.H. deputy town clerk, left, unloads test ballots from a storage cart as Tina Guilford, Derry town clerk, prepares to load them into the ballot counting machine again while testing the machines ahead of the New Hampshire primary, at the Derry Municipal Center, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — Eight more towns have rejected a proposed ban on voting machines during town meetings held around the state over the weekend.

The measure failed in Brentwood, with a 131 to 53; Bristol, with a 115 to 36 vote; Hollis, with a 257 to 92 vote; Loudon, by voice vote; Newington, with a 85 to 11 vote; Stratham, with a 381 to 43 vote; Walpole, with a 172 to 5 vote; and Madison, with a 130 to 22 vote.

Voters in Strafford tabled the proposal in a 101 to 71 vote.

Those are the latest towns to take up the issue, after 12 other towns rejected the ban earlier during this town meeting season. The town of Danville voted to require a hand count during future presidential elections.

Advertisement

The votes came after a conservative group called the New Hampshire Patriot Hub led a statewide effort to require hand counting of ballots and eliminate the use of voting machines in the name of election integrity. Their efforts were boosted by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a prominent promoter of false claims about 2020 election being “stolen.”

While voting machines have been the subject of many conspiracy theories since the 2020 election, research has shown that voting machines are more accurate than hand counting, which requires more volunteers and can introduce human error.

Many New Hampshire towns are now considering replacing aging AccuVote machines, which are reaching the end of their useful life. Two new machines have gained state approval: one from Dominion and one from VotingWorks.

The town of Hopkinton is scheduled to vote on the matter during its town meeting on March 21.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.

Boston Globe Today