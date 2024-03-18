9 New Hampshire towns defeat bans on voting machines

The measure failed in Brentwood, with a 131 to 53 ; Bristol, with a 115 to 36 vote; Hollis, with a 257 to 92 vote ; Loudon , by voice vote; Newington, with a 85 to 11 vote; Stratham, with a 381 to 43 vote; Walpole, with a 172 to 5 vote; and Madison, with a 130 to 22 vote.

CONCORD, N.H. — Eight more towns have rejected a proposed ban on voting machines during town meetings held around the state over the weekend.

Those are the latest towns to take up the issue, after 12 other towns rejected the ban earlier during this town meeting season. The town of Danville voted to require a hand count during future presidential elections.

The votes came after a conservative group called the New Hampshire Patriot Hub led a statewide effort to require hand counting of ballots and eliminate the use of voting machines in the name of election integrity. Their efforts were boosted by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a prominent promoter of false claims about 2020 election being “stolen.”

While voting machines have been the subject of many conspiracy theories since the 2020 election, research has shown that voting machines are more accurate than hand counting, which requires more volunteers and can introduce human error.

Many New Hampshire towns are now considering replacing aging AccuVote machines, which are reaching the end of their useful life. Two new machines have gained state approval: one from Dominion and one from VotingWorks.

The town of Hopkinton is scheduled to vote on the matter during its town meeting on March 21.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.