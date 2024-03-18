Barrington, N.H., kids vote overrides Halloween tradition

A total of 424 children participated this year, after 264 took part last year, when the initiative first launched, according to Town Administrator Conner MacIver. Adult turnout for the actual town vote, meanwhile, rose to a record-setting 41 percent, he said.

It was all part of the “ Barrington Kids Vote ” initiative, which invited youngsters to participate in their own ballot-casting experience while adults in the town of 9,500 residents held their annual Town Meeting vote.

Young voters in Barrington, N.H., decided several consequential questions last week, picking a name for the town’s forestry truck, a color for next year’s dog tags, and a date for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“There were certainly many factors to the turnout, but it makes me proud to think that Barrington Kids Vote helped get adults to the polls,” he said, noting that the town plans to keep the initiative going in 2025 with new ballot questions.

Last year, Barrington’s youth voters settled on the names “‘Rec’ It Ralph” for a recreation van and “Bulldog” for a dump truck (a nod to Barrington’s school mascot). This year, they picked the name “Smokey Bearington” for Barrington’s forestry truck.

Last year, they selected blue as the town’s dog tag color. This year, they picked purple.

And, in the most closely watched item on their ballot, the kids decided Barrington would schedule trick-or-treating this year on Halloween night itself — a decision that overrides a decades-old tradition of sanctioning candy-gathering activities on Oct. 30.

With only 52 votes, the traditional trick-or-treating date came in dead last among the options presented, while Saturday, Oct. 26, came in second with 132 votes, and Thursday, Oct. 31, came in first with 180 votes.

MacIver said the idea for the Barrington Kids Vote initiative came up after a resident called his attention to a similarly fun and kid-oriented vote in Fair Haven, Vt., where a goat was elected “mayor” in 2019.

A key component of the planning process in Barrington, he said, was making sure the issues on the ballot would not only resonate with kids but also lead to visible results in their community.

“I think the biggest thing that we were committed to was trying to come up with questions that were impactful … actually making a decision that they would see the outcome of,” MacIver said.

Given that Barrington just saw its highest adult voter turnout since adopting its current form of Town Meeting (often called “SB 2″) more than 20 years ago, MacIver said other towns should follow suit — yes, even though this time of year is an incredibly busy time for those in municipal government.

MacIver said he overheard a group of kindergartners talking with excitement about the vote and its results, which left him feeling heartened by the long-lasting benefits this sort of civic engagement initiative can have.

“The impact of that on a community, forever, is worth the extra time and effort,” he said.

