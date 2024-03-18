Police investigating after body found in Casco Bay

People on a Casco Bay Lines ferry saw a body floating in the water, and police were dispatched to the area around 9:20 a.m., a spokesperson for the Portland police department said Monday.

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Saturday in Casco Bay near Portland, Maine, officials said.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, the spokesperson said. Police do not believe the death is suspicious.

Casco Bay Lines was not available for comment. The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.

