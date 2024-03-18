Another mild, partly sunny day is in store for Greater Boston before a quick cooldown

It’s going to be a dry week without much in the way of rainfall until maybe sometime early this coming weekend. Figure at least partly sunny skies in the 50s on Monday and cooling to the lower 40s by Thursday. If you have outdoor evening plans, a jacket is likely going to be needed with the early spring chill.

Although there were a few showers on Sunday, overall it was a great afternoon with mild temperatures. The warm weather for this time of year is going to continue one more day before we cool off a bit the rest of the week in the Boston area.

Believe it or not, with the above-average temperatures and the below-average moisture over the next few days, fire danger starts to become a possible issue. There’s a bit of an elevated risk over Connecticut today and it was a reminder for me to mention spring brush fire season.

Red flag warnings are put in place when fire danger is high. NOAA

Before the greening of the landscape when last year’s leaves are still crisp, they are available for fuel. This is when brush fire danger is highest. Eventually, we get into more humidity as the warmer months and the green leaves overtake the forest. The National Weather Service will put out a red flag warning if fire danger is particularly elevated. Look for it in the coming weeks.

The end of the week features below-average temperatures. TropicalTidbits

Another element to the weather this week will be a bit of a stiff breeze, especially on Thursday. This is going to usher in even colder air and temperatures will stay below average. As a matter of fact, it will likely be in the 20s Friday morning across much of the area. If you did plant any pansies in window boxes, you might need to just throw a sheet over them Thursday night. Other emerging spring plants will be fine.

Thursday brings gusty winds to the area with a chilly air mass. WeatherBell

Now that we are on the back half of March, you might also be thinking, even with the lack of snow this winter, how susceptible we are to anymore snow. I was a little bit surprised when I ran the numbers and saw that we have only had 3 or more inches of snow this late about three times this century — with two of those events taking place eight years ago.

There has not been many significant late-season snow events this century. NWS

Beyond this week, temperatures are forecast to be at or a little above average. While snowfall can occur still, the odds are now quite small it will.

The end of the month is currently predicted to see warmer-than-average or average temperatures in the East. NOAA



