Boston police officer shot in Dorchester, expected to survive

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center, where at least a half-dozen Boston police cruisers were parked outside the emergency unit late Monday night, some with their blue lights flashing.

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, was shot on Esmond Street at 9:34 p.m. as police were responding to a call in the area, Boyle said. No arrests were immediately reported.

A Boston police officer was shot in Dorchester Monday night and was taken to a hospital with injuries described as nonlife-threatening, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesperson.

A large police presence remained at the scene of the shooting near Esmond and Bradshaw streets, a residential neighborhood that sits just east of Franklin Park and the William J. Devine Golf Course.

The flashing blue lights from the tops of multiple cruisers fanning the neighborhood illuminated the quiet area north of Franklin Field. Officers huddled in the middle of Esmond Street, which was blocked off by police tape.

Residents said the block where the shooting happened is normally quiet — it’s an area where people know their neighbors.

“I feel safe at night, usually,” Latifa Ziyad said as she waited for police to let her back onto the block where she lives. “It’s a nice place.”

She said she’s lived here for three years and hasn’t seen anything like this. She moved here from several blocks away, where there were more issues with violence.

“The tape lines are familiar,” she said, shaking her head. Coming home and finding this scene, she said, “was like deja vu.”

No further information was immediately available. This breaking news story will be updated.

